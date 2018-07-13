 Syrian government evacuates pro-Assad villages in Idlib province | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 19.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Syrian government evacuates pro-Assad villages in Idlib province

The Syrian government has agreed to release rebel prisoners in exchange for evacuating the residents in two beleaguered cities. Activists and rights groups warned that the evacuations could be a form of displacement.

Military vehicles traveling through Daraa province in southern Syria (Imago/Xinhua/A. Safarjalani)

Residents in northwestern Syria evacuated two Shiite villages on Thursday morning after the Syrian government struck a deal to allow them to leave by pledging to release hundreds of rebel prisoners in exchange.

Some 120 buses carrying approximately 6,900 evacuees had left the towns of al-Foua and Kefraya, taking residents to nearby government-held territory in Aleppo province, a monitoring group said.

"The buses have left in the early hours of the morning and the two towns are completely empty now," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told news agency dpa.

The villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, located in Idlib province, had been under siege for several years by Sunni Islamist rebels operating in the area. The deal to completely evacuate the towns was brokered by Russia, the main ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Turkey, who is backing the Syrian opposition.

Idlib province is home to more than two million people, including Syrian civilians and rebels who had relocated there from other opposition-held territory in other surrender deals.

A map showing armed factions and the areas they control in Syria

Concerns over displacement

The government has not provided details on the release of 1,500 rebels from government-run jails, but according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the deal would also spare Idlib from future military offensives by the regime.

After recently recovering territory from rebels in the southwest, Assad is hoping to recover all of Syria through agreements such as the evacuation deal in al-Foua and Kefraya.

But activists and rights groups warned that such large-scale transfers may amount to forced displacement. The International Committee of the Red Cross demanded that any movement of people must be voluntary.

"Any evacuations, in Syria, or elsewhere, must follow basic humanitarian rules: Civilians can choose to stay or leave. Civilians must be protected against attacks — at all times. Evacuations are temporary — civilians have the right to return," the ICRC wrote on Twitter.

The conflict in Syria broke out in March 2011 with protests against Assad and his government. Since then, the conflict has killed an estimated 500,000 people and driven some 11 million from their homes.

rs, jcg/kms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

  • Smoke rises over a building in Daraa province after it was hit by a bomb

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    Sustained bombardment

    Syrian regime troops, backed by allies Russia and Iran, stepped up attacks on Daraa province in the country's south this week after the rebels rejected the terms of an earlier ceasefire offer.

  • Civilians inspect damaged buildings in Daraa

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    Campaign in Daraa

    In the wake of a massive Russian-backed air and ground offensive, which has been ongoing since mid-June, government soldiers have been able to recapture large parts of Daara. The violence has driven hundreds of thousands of civilians from their homes.

  • People who fled Daraa province camp in the Quneitra countryside

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    The human cost

    The offensive prompted more than 330,000 residents to flee towards the sealed borders of Israel and Jordan. Many were forced to camp in open spaces or makeshift shelters.

  • Refugees from Daraa wait at the morning near Jordan

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    'Wave of displacement'

    According to the United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, it was the "largest wave of displacement to hit southern Syria since the start of the seven-year-long war." The agency said more than 60 children had been killed in the past three weeks in southern Syria alone.

  • Smoke rises from the Nasib border crossing

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    Crucial crossing

    Regime troops reached the main border crossing with Jordan on Friday and raised the Syrian flag, state media said. Naseeb border came under rebel control in 2015, disrupting a major trade route between Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and oil-rich gulf countries. Its recapture potentially means Syria can resume exports to Arab nations; in that sense it marks a significant victory for President Bashar Assad.

  • Soldiers in Syria holding guns

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    Ceasefire deal

    State news agency SANA said the capture of the crossing happened after a deal was reached between rebels and Russian mediators to end fighting in southern Syria. Ibrahim Jabawi, spokesman for the rebels' joint operations room, said the insurgents agreed to handover their weapons in return for a government pullout from several villages. It's not clear when the reported deal goes into effect.

    Author: Natalie Muller


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

In Syria, rebel defeat marks 'end of revolution'

As regime forces take over the birthplace of the country's revolution, experts have described it as the "end of the Syrian revolution." What was once known as the "moderate opposition" has all but disappeared in Syria. (13.07.2018)  

Syria: Civilians return home to Daraa after Russia-brokered ceasefire

Humanitarian agencies at the Jordanian border confirmed that tens of thousands of civilians were returning home. The Syrian army offensive on Daraa province had left 320,000 people displaced. (09.07.2018)  

Torrent of airstrikes pound southern Syria, displacing over 300,000

One of the last rebel-held areas has come under sustained attack from Syrian air and ground forces. Scores of displaced want to escape into Jordan, which has closed its borders; the UN warns the numbers are rising fast. (05.07.2018)  

Dozens killed in attack on evacuation bus convoy

An explosion has killed at least 43 people awaiting evacuation from the government-held towns of Foua and Kfraya. The blast came as evacuation efforts stalled throughout the night. (15.04.2017)  

Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

Syrian troops have recaptured a vital border crossing with Jordan after launching a devastating offensive in the south. Rebels in the area have "struck a deal" with Russia to lay down their arms. The story in pictures. (06.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Syrien Rebellen

In Syria, rebel defeat marks 'end of revolution' 13.07.2018

As regime forces take over the birthplace of the country's revolution, experts have described it as the "end of the Syrian revolution." What was once known as the "moderate opposition" has all but disappeared in Syria.

US-Kampfjet F-15E

Syria: Airstrike on ice factory kills dozens of civilians 13.07.2018

An airstrike in an area of eastern Syria controlled by the Islamic State has killed at least 28 civilians who were sheltering in an ice factory. Syrian state media blamed the US-led coalition for carrying out the strike.

Russland Sotchi Assad bei Putin

Syria's Bashar Assad makes unexpected trip to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin 17.05.2018

Russian President Putin said the Syrian military's successes have created conditions for "the start of a political process on a major scale." Syria's Assad said progress would be made in the Astana peace talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

British police identify suspects in Skripal attack – report

Donald Trump claims he warned Vladimir Putin against election meddling

Sweden wildfires spread as far north as Arctic

Turkey ends state of emergency, but eyes tough terror bill

OAS condemns Nicaragua's government over wave of violence