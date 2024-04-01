  1. Skip to content
Syria: Iran embassy building reportedly struck in Damascus

April 1, 2024

The Syrian and Iranian governments blamed Israel for the attack. Iranian media said a senior of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in the strike.

Smoke rises after Iran reports that its diplomatic building was attacked in Damascus
The Iranian Embassy and its surroundings are located in the high-end Mezzeh neighborhood of the Syrian capitalImage: Firas Makdesi/REUTERS

Syria and Iran said Monday that a building adjacent to the Iranian Embassy in Damascus was hit by an Israeli airstrike. 

"At least five people were killed in the attack which was carried out by F-35 fighter jets," Hossein Akbari, Iran's ambassador to Damascus, said in an interview broadcast on state TV. 

What do we know so far?  

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, in comments carried by the official SANA news agency, strongly condemned "this heinous terrorist attack" on the building which killed a "number of innocent people." Mekdad said the attack would not be able to impact relations between Iran and Syria.    

Syria's Defense Ministry said, "The attack destroyed the entire building, killing and injuring everyone inside, and work is underway to recover the bodies and rescue the wounded from under the rubble."

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that eight people were killed in the strike. The Syria monitor group relies on Syrian sources on the ground.   

Iranian media reported that a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Mohammed Reha Zahedi, was killed in the attack. Zahedi belongs to the Quds Force of the IRGC, which specializes in unconventional warfare abroad and was once helmed by assassinated Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. 

Iran emerges as key player in Middle East turmoil

Israel has not yet published any official remarks on the incident.

"We do not comment on reports in the foreign media," an Israeli military spokesperson told Reuters news agency.  

Israel frequently conducts airstrikes on what it calls Iranian-affiliated targets in Syria. The Syrian government, along with its allies Iran and Russia, have often accused Israel of violating international law with the strikes. 

wd/sms (Reuters, AFP)  

