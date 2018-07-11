 Syria: Airstrike on ice factory kills dozens of civilians | News | DW | 13.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Syria: Airstrike on ice factory kills dozens of civilians

An airstrike in an area of eastern Syria controlled by the Islamic State has killed at least 28 civilians who were sheltering in an ice factory. Syrian state media blamed the US-led coalition for carrying out the strike.

US Air Force jets fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria in September 2014 (picture alliance/dpa/US Air Force/M. Bruch)

Syrian state media has blamed the attacks on the US-led coalition that is combatting IS

Dozens of civilians were killed and wounded in an overnight airstrike in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, a monitor and Syrian state media said on Friday.

The area is one of the last holdouts of the militant "Islamic State" (IS) group.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike hit an ice factory at a village near the Iraqi border on Thursday night, killing at least 28 people. According to the monitor, dozens of families were using the factory as a shelter.

Syria's state news agency SANA reported that over 30 civilians were killed and dozens more were wounded. The report accused the US-led coalition of carrying out the strike.

Iraqi warplanes as well as those belonging to the US-led coalition have carried out airstrikes against IS in the area in the past.

IS continues to control small pockets of territory in eastern Syria.

Watch video 04:17
Now live
04:17 mins.

Mosul: The deadly legacy of the ′Islamic State'

Syrian government raises flag in Daraa

The Syrian government raised its flag in the southern city of Daraa on Thursday, in the cradle of the 2011 revolt against President Bashar Assad.

The national flag was raised as the Syrian army moved into rebel-held parts of the city, which was the first city to hold demonstrations demanding reforms and then Assad's ouster.

The move was highly symbolic, as Assad's government continues its push to remove rebels from the key southern Daraa province, which borders Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Syrian government, which is supported by Russia, now controls 80 percent of Daraa province, while opposition forces still retain control of areas in the west.

Government forces secured the capital city of Damascus in May this year.

The conflict in Syria has killed an estimated 400,000 people and displaced millions of others.

rs/rc (AP, AFP)

  • Smoke rises over a building in Daraa province after it was hit by a bomb

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    Sustained bombardment

    Syrian regime troops, backed by allies Russia and Iran, stepped up attacks on Daraa province in the country's south this week after the rebels rejected the terms of an earlier ceasefire offer.

  • Civilians inspect damaged buildings in Daraa

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    Campaign in Daraa

    In the wake of a massive Russian-backed air and ground offensive, which has been ongoing since mid-June, government soldiers have been able to recapture large parts of Daara. The violence has driven hundreds of thousands of civilians from their homes.

  • People who fled Daraa province camp in the Quneitra countryside

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    The human cost

    The offensive prompted more than 330,000 residents to flee towards the sealed borders of Israel and Jordan. Many were forced to camp in open spaces or makeshift shelters.

  • Refugees from Daraa wait at the morning near Jordan

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    'Wave of displacement'

    According to the United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, it was the "largest wave of displacement to hit southern Syria since the start of the seven-year-long war." The agency said more than 60 children had been killed in the past three weeks in southern Syria alone.

  • Smoke rises from the Nasib border crossing

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    Crucial crossing

    Regime troops reached the main border crossing with Jordan on Friday and raised the Syrian flag, state media said. Naseeb border came under rebel control in 2015, disrupting a major trade route between Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and oil-rich gulf countries. Its recapture potentially means Syria can resume exports to Arab nations; in that sense it marks a significant victory for President Bashar Assad.

  • Soldiers in Syria holding guns

    Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

    Ceasefire deal

    State news agency SANA said the capture of the crossing happened after a deal was reached between rebels and Russian mediators to end fighting in southern Syria. Ibrahim Jabawi, spokesman for the rebels' joint operations room, said the insurgents agreed to handover their weapons in return for a government pullout from several villages. It's not clear when the reported deal goes into effect.

    Author: Natalie Muller


DW recommends

Syria: Civilians return home to Daraa after Russia-brokered ceasfire

Humantarian agencies at the Jordanian border confirmed that tens of thousands of civilians were returning home. The Syrian army offensive on Daraa province had left 320,000 people displaced. (09.07.2018)  

Israel, Jordan send aid to Syrian refugees across closed border

Since a major offensive by the Assad regime in southwestern Syria, thousands more Syrians are attempting to escape the disaster zones – but neighboring Jordan and Israeli-occupied Golan Heights have shut their borders. (03.07.2018)  

Syria: Assad takes border crossing as rebels agree to deal

Syrian troops have recaptured a vital border crossing with Jordan after launching a devastating offensive in the south. Rebels in the area have "struck a deal" with Russia to lay down their arms. The story in pictures. (06.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Testifying against Assad  

Displaced Syrians return following ceasefire deal  

Mosul: The deadly legacy of the ′Islamic State'  

Related content

Syrien Daraa Angriffe

Torrent of airstrikes pound southern Syria, displacing over 300,000 05.07.2018

One of the last rebel-held areas has come under sustained attack from Syrian air and ground forces. Scores of displaced want to escape into Jordan, which has closed its borders; the UN warns the numbers are rising fast.

Syrien Krieg | Kämpfe Grenze Syrien-Jordanien | Rückkehrer

Syria: Civilians return home to Daraa after Russia-brokered ceasfire 09.07.2018

Humantarian agencies at the Jordanian border confirmed that tens of thousands of civilians were returning home. The Syrian army offensive on Daraa province had left 320,000 people displaced.

Irak Luftwaffe F-16

Iraqi airstrike targets Islamic State (IS) militants in eastern Syria 23.06.2018

Iraq's military says it has killed several senior IS members in Syria's city of Hajin. The airstrike was part of an ongoing operation approved by the Damascus government and the US-led coalition fighting the militants.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 