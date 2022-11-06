Syria: 6 killed in shelling of tent settlements in Idlib

At least six people were killed when Syrian government forces shelled makeshift camps for displaced people in rebel-held Idlib province, a war monitor said.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, government forces fired about 30 rockets at rebel-held areas including the Maram camp, killing six and wounding dozens. Among the dead were two children and a woman.

The opposition Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, reported that shelling of at least six camps killed six and wounded 75.

According to the pro-government Sham FM radio station, Syrian government forces shelled positions of the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, the most powerful militant group in Idlib. It said Syrian and Russian warplanes also attacked the areas.

Rebel factions responded by targeting government positions with artillery and missiles, the Observatory reported.

Rebel stronghold under attack

Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria, is home to about three million people, around half of them displaced.

The shelling is the latest violation of a March 2020 ceasefire between Russia and Turkey that ended a Russian-backed government offensive in the region.

Syria's conflict broke out in March 2011 and has since killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million and left large parts of Syria destroyed.

In the conflict, Russia and Iran back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey has been supporting opposition forces.

