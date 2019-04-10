 Switzerland avalanche survivor dug cavity to breathe | News | DW | 09.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Switzerland avalanche survivor dug cavity to breathe

A man who was buried by an avalanche dug a gap to allow himself to breathe. He was found by a search dog and extracted by rescuers after being buried one-and-a-half hours.

Rega rescue helicopter

A man survived being buried by an avalanche in Switzerland on Tuesday by digging a cavity around himself to allow room to breathe for 90 minutes.

The Swiss air-rescue service Rega said the victim was flown to hospital with hypothermia and middle-severity injuries after Tuesday afternoon's drama.

The survivor had been clearing snow from a road at Göscheneralp, a high alpine valley long used for grazing but partly flooded to form a hydro-electric dam in the early 1960s.

The alarm was given by a second man, who survived the avalanche unhurt, the Zurich-based rescue service said. 

Spokewoman Karin Zahner said a Rega helicopter team was joined by Swiss Alpine Club rescuers and three avalanche search dog teams.

One of the dogs located the man, who survived because he came to rest under wet snow but in a hole sufficient to breath.

Göscheneralp lies in a region devastated by extreme-snow avalanches in 1951 that killed 96 people, including 13 in neighboring Andermatt, and wiped out alpine cattle herds.

DW recommends

Switzerland avalanche: 1 dead as police call off rescue at Crans-Montana

Swiss rescue teams have stopped a search for people after an avalanche killed one and injured three others. It was a rare avalanche onto a busy piste. (20.02.2019)  

Almost all glaciers in the Alps could disappear by 2100: study

A study has found climate change may cause 90 percent of glaciers in the Alps to melt by the end of the century. It comes after a handful of European states agreed to better protect the Alps against climate change. (09.04.2019)  

WWW links

Swiss 'Beobacher' [Observer] magazine (in German)

Göscheneralp: once an alpine valley village, now a hydroelectric reservoir

Göscheneralp hydro-electric dam

Water is piped from neighboring valleys into the reservoir

Swiss air-rescue service Rega

Avalanche victims located by dog, rescued

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  