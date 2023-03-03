  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
A firefighter sprays water on the smoldering remains of a Swiss cheese factory
Fire spread from the basement and smoke billowed above the town as residents were told to stay indoorsImage: Anthony Anex/KEYSTONE/picture alliance
SocietySwitzerland

Swiss cheese depot fire destroys 12,000 wheels of Gruyere

Jon Shelton
2 hours ago

The fire broke out in a storage area and later engulfed the entire building. Seven workers were treated and the building and its inventory were lost.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OEwP

Firefighters in the Swiss canton of Freiburg put out the last embers of a warehouse fire Friday but not after it had destroyed the building and the 12,000 wheels of Gruyere cheese inside.

Authorities say the fire broke out in the storage basement of a 5,575 square meter (60,000 square foot) warehouse in Vuisternens-en-Ogoz — roughly 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Bern — Thursday before spreading to engulf the entire facility.

Witnesses claimed hearing explosions as a large cloud of smoke blanketed the area, traffic was rerouted and water service was interrupted into Friday as small fires inaccessible to firemen due to a collapsed roof, continued to burn.

Residents were instructed to keep doors and windows closed as well as conserving water before the all clear was later given late Thursday evening.

Some 150 firefighters, police and medical personnel were at the scene. Twenty-five individuals were evacuated and seven were treated for possible smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Late Thursday, Freiburg police confirmed the entire building and its contents had been lost and announced an investigation had been launched. Total damages said authorities, could not yet be calculated.

A cheesemaker at the scene told the local La Liberte newspaper, "I guess we lost about 12,000 wheels of Gruyere."

A representative from the Migros Cooperative, which owned half the cheese in the building, said the supply of Gruyere to Migros supermarkets would not be affected.

Wheels of Gruyere cheese seen on a set of wooden shelves
Gruyere is an extremely popular Swiss cheese and a key ingredient for making fondueImage: Reuhl/Fotostand/picture alliance
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters inspect a damaged house after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia's forces surround Bakhmut

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Researchers inserted a camera into the chamber, bringing sights not seen for thousands of years.

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

History14 hours ago01:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese national flags flutter in front of the Great Hall of the People

Chinese parliament set to centralize CCP power

Chinese parliament set to centralize CCP power

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Child reaching for chocolate candy

Germany steps up fight against child obesity

Germany steps up fight against child obesity

Health4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Rainfall is sharply down across Europe, after the continent's worst summer drought in 500 years.

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Nature and Environment14 hours ago02:04 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Activists with signs and candles during a sit-in by Amnesty International.

Press freedom? Egyptian journalists set to stand trial

Press freedom? Egyptian journalists set to stand trial

Press Freedom30 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Protest against antisemitism in New York

US creates new antisemitism task force

US creates new antisemitism task force

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage