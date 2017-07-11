Sweden's ruling left-wing Social Democrats narrowly leading election — exit poll

Sweden's ruling left-wing Social Democrats look set to claim a narrow win in parliamentary elections on Sunday, according to exit polls.

A survey by Swedish public broadcaster SVT gave Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's center-left bloc 49.8% of the votes against 49.2% for the opposition right-wing parties.

SVT has a margin of error, and the final outcome will only be known once all votes are tallied.

There are eight parties running to win seats in the parliament, or the Riksdag, and each of the parties belong to either the center-left bloc or the conservative bloc.

If the forecasts are confirmed by official results, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson would likely be in a position to remain in power since her Social Democrats party was projected to win 29.3% of the vote, according to SVT.

What happened earlier in the day?

Swedes were voting in an election on Sunday that pits the incumbent center-left Social Democrats against a right-wing bloc hoping to regain power after eight years in opposition.

An opinion poll earlier published by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet over the weekend showed Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrat camp winning 49.6% of the vote and the Conservative bloc, which includes the right-wing, anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, 49.4% of the vote.

"It is completely even," said Karin Nelsson, head of the polling institute Demoskop. Other recent surveys have painted similar pictures.

Public broadcaster SVT saw Andersson's block at 49.7% and that of her rival Ulf Kristersson at 49.4%. The daily Dagens Nyheter put Andersson's block at 50% and Kristersson's block at 48.2%.

The election campaign was dominated by two issues: the sharp rise in energy prices and rampant gang crime. With an ever-growing number of shootings unsettling voters, campaign parties have struggled to be the toughest to crack down on gangs, while rising inflation and the energy crisis following the Russian invasion of Ukraine have drawn increasing attention.

Sweden holds general election

Complicated talks ahead

A dead heat would set the stage for complicated government-forming talks likely to be led by either Magdalena Andersson or Ulf Kristersson, a political veteran who leads the centre-right Moderate Party.

Andersson currently leads a minority government made up of only her Social Democrats. The party relies on the support of the liberal Center Party, the Left and the Greens in Sweden's 349-seat parliament, Riksdag.

Kristersson has recently begun to align his interests with right-wing populists. The Sweden Democrats have leapt to second place in opinion polls behind the Social Democrats in the final weeks of the campaign.

The far-right party is predicted to overtake the moderates and win more than 20% of the vote. That will give them unprecedented power to shape the government.

The first forecast results are expected immediately after polling stations close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

