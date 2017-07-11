 Sweden′s first female prime minister resigns hours after appointment | News | DW | 24.11.2021

News

Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after appointment

Rejected budget plans have spelled disaster for Sweden’s government, resulting in the resignation of the newly elected prime minister.

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has stepped down

Sweden's newly elected Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stepped down just hours after being voted in on Wednesday.

The move came after the Green Party announced that it would be leaving the coalition government. The Green Party decided to leave government when the country's parliament rejected spending plans in favour of those proposed by opposition parties, spelling crisis for the new administration. 

kb/aw (Reuters, AP)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

