Sweden: Stefan Lofven reelected as prime minister

Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven was narrowly reelected as prime minister by the parliament, or Rijksdag, on Wednesday after he quit last month following a no-confidence vote he lost.

His reinstatement could, however, be of short duration, as he has said he would leave the post again if he does not gain the necessary backing to get a budget through parliament in the fall.

He was reelected with just two votes on Wednesday, with one parliamentarian breaking party ranks to cast a ballot in his favor.

Lofven has led a center-left minority Cabinet since a 2018 election that resulted in a parliament that was nearly evenly divided.

The next election in Sweden is due in September 2022.

Both the formerly communist Left Party, led by Nooshi Dadgostar, and the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats seem to have been strengthened by the recent political crisis.

