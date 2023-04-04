  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Swedish police and police cars in Malmo
The five arrested suspects are believed to have international links to Islamist extremism, according to the Swedish Security ServiceImage: Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/AFP
PoliticsSweden

Sweden arrests terrorism suspects after Quran burning outcry

9 minutes ago

Swedish intelligence said the suspects were linked to anti-Sweden protests that erupted following a Quran burning in Stockholm. The five men were detained by security services across several cities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pfph

Five terrorism suspects have been detained after a coordinated operation in three Swedish cities, police said Tuesday. The suspects are believed to have international links to Islamist extremism, according to the Swedish Security Service.

Agency counterterrorism chief Susanna Trehorning said the case was "one of several" that they were working on "after the protests that were directed at Sweden in connection with the highly publicized burning of the Quran in January," the agency said in a statement.

She said the suspects were linked to international "Islamic extremism," but that no concrete attack had been imminent.

"The Security Service often needs to act early in order to avert a threat. We can't wait until a crime has been committed before we act," it said in a statement.

Earlier this year, far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan sparked international outrage, particularly in the Muslim world, when he publicly lit a copy of the Muslim holy book on fire in Stockholm. The incident was part of an event organized by pro-Russian journalist Chang Frick, and one of several such demonstrations Paludan has taken part in.

Protests in front of Swedish embassies for allowing the demonstration were called in several countries, including Iran and Bangladesh.

The incident also caused diplomatic headaches for Sweden's bid to join the NATO alliance, a process already made difficult by disagreements with Ankara. Turkey paused NATO negotiations with Sweden as a result of the incident, which police had authorized ahead of time. The incident had taken place near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Court overturns ban on Quran-burning rallies

Also on Tuesday, a Swedish court overturned the police decision to ban two planned Quran-burning protests. According to the court, security risk concerns were not enough to justify a ban on the demonstrations.

Officers had argued that such events made Sweden "a higher priority target for attacks."

The "police authority did not have sufficient support for its decisions," Judge Eva-Lotta Hedin said in a statement.

vh/es (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures while speaking to the media after the G20 foreign minister's meeting in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Lavrov vows 'tough' reply to 'hostile' EU

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, is seen near water fired from a riot police water cannon as he participates in a nationwide protest over cost of living.

Kenya's opposition leader calls off anti-government protests

Kenya's opposition leader calls off anti-government protests

Politics22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi meets his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing next to their country flags

Japan struggles to strike balance on China

Japan struggles to strike balance on China

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Destroyed houses in Antakya

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

SocietyApril 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci attends his war crimes trial in The Hague,

Kosovo Liberation Army war crimes trial begins in The Hague

Kosovo Liberation Army war crimes trial begins in The Hague

Politics21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is seen speaking on state television on April 1, 2023.

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

EqualityApril 2, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

«Artemis 2»-Mission der Nasa

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

Technology14 hours ago01:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage