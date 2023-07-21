  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

'Lioness' near Berlin may be wild boar, police say

17 minutes ago

Police outside Berlin have called off the search for what was thought to be a lioness on the loose.

DW News "Breaking"

Police said on Friday that they had found no signs of a lion, or any other large predator, following a massive search around Berlin that was launched after reports of a lioness sighting on Wednesday night.

Two experts who examined the video footage that sparked the search told police that in all likelihood the animal in the video was a wild boar.

Local police in the town of Kleinmachnow and Brandenburg state police gave the all clear that there was no lion on the loose and called off the search.

The police search, which included some 220 officers, had continued into Friday but the officers and various veterinarians and hunters were unable to find any traces of the suspected big cat.

The first claimed sighting of the mysterious animal came from the suburbs of the German capital. A slightly blurry video of what appeared to be a lioness in some bushes quickly gained traction online.

More to come...

