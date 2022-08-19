Supply chains at risk as Rhine water dries up

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Drought is causing low water levels across Europe. The Rhine is Germany's most important waterway, and now supply chains are in danger.
Rivers and lakes across Europe are suffering from low water levels, affecting transport, electricity production, wildlife and farming. Now, traffic on the Rhine has been blocked by a ship's engine failure.
Europe's second-largest river is continuing to dry up, affecting freight barges and even forcing one passenger ferry to halt its operations entirely. But rain is forecast this week.
Experts have issued warnings for flash foods, but say the brief rainfall will not be enough to refill the country's dry rivers. In Spain and Portugal, wildfires were finally brought under control.
Already critically low water levels in Germany's most important waterway could drop even lower next week. Shipping costs have climbed as much as five times as barges are forced to carry fewer goods.
