  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
India electionsIranIsrael-Hamas war
DW Volos 2022 | Mathis Richtmann
Image: Philipp Böll/DW

Mathis Richtmann

Reporter and editor with a special interest in money and mining.

As one of DW's team of business reporters, Mathis likes to take a look at where the abstract meets the real.

Mathis joined DW as a trainee, transitioning from his previous academic work on international financial markets to multimedia journalism. His interests include the energy transition, commodities and the complex web of power in financial markets. Mathis has reported on the economic impact of the historic Rhine drought, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and from southern Louisiana on the insurance crisis facing homeowners due to climate change.

While he can converse in English and German, his Arabic and Farsi are limited to using both hands and facial expressions to make his point. Mathis is based in Berlin. 

Skip next section Featured stories by Mathis Richtmann

Featured stories by Mathis Richtmann

Hundreds of craftsmen demonstrate in Paris towards the Ministry of Finance against the rising costs of energy and raw materials

How company profits are keeping prices high

Inflation is hitting consumers hard. Policymakers are pointing to high company profits as part of the problem.
BusinessApril 5, 2023
Skip next section Stories by Mathis Richtmann

Stories by Mathis Richtmann

Three protagonists pose for a photo

Solving Germany’s labor shortage

Solving Germany’s labor shortage

Workeer is an online job platform that recruits international talent for the German labor market.
SocietyMarch 11, 202405:09 min
Ukraine - EU gibt eine Milliarde Euro für Munition frei

US ammunition factories working overtime to supply Ukraine

US ammunition factories working overtime to supply Ukraine

DW gets rare acess to one of just two US factories increasing production to keep up with soaring demand for weapons.
ConflictsMay 29, 202302:42 min
Customers wait in line outside a branch of the Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley, Massachusetts, US

What Silicon Valley Bank's collapse means for Europeans

What Silicon Valley Bank's collapse means for Europeans

The factors that fueled SVB's downfall are keeping European investors on their toes.
BusinessMarch 14, 2023
A stone plaque commemorating LGBTQ victims of the Nazi regime is seen on a wall of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.

German parliament spotlights Nazis' LGBTQ victims

German parliament spotlights Nazis' LGBTQ victims

For the first time, the Bundestag is commemorating LGBTQ victims of the Nazi regime in its remembrance ceremony.
HistoryJanuary 27, 202302:22 min
People standing on a station platform holding up signs that read " 9-Euro ticket"

Germany's 9-euro ticket isn't over

Germany's 9-euro ticket isn't over

While Germany's 9-euro ticket has run its course, its public appeal will remain.
DW Volos 2022 | Mathis Richtmann
Mathis Richtmann
Commentary
PoliticsAugust 31, 2022
Rhine bank near Wesseling, Germany

Supply chains at risk as Rhine dries up

Supply chains at risk as Rhine dries up

The Rhine is Germany's most important waterway, and now supply chains are in danger because of low water levels.
BusinessAugust 19, 202202:33 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage