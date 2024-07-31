Lithium from Germany: critical material of the future

BusinessGermanyLithium from Germany: critical material of the futureTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessGermanyMathis Richtmann07/31/2024July 31, 2024The EU depends on China for materials critical to the green transition, but wants to strengthen its own supply chain. One minerals producer is set to start processing lithium in Germany in 2024. What obstacles does it face in ramping up production?https://p.dw.com/p/4iuAiAdvertisement