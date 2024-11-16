  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
CatastrophePhilippines

Super Typhoon Man-yi makes landfall in east Philippines

November 16, 2024

Hundreds of thousands fled their homes with Super Typhoon Man-yi bearing down on the Philippines. It's the sixth major storm to hit the country in the past month.

https://p.dw.com/p/4n45g
Picture of typhoons over Pacific
Typhoon Man-yi (C.) has developed as Typhoon Usagi (top left) weakenedImage: AFP

The Philippines is once more bracing for a major storm as Super Typhoon Man-yi begins to cross archipelago nation, with maximum sustained wind speeds of around 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and even faster wind gusts.

The country's meteorological agency PAGASA said on Saturday that it had made landfall over Panganiban on the eastern island province of Catanduanes at around 9:40 p.m. local time (1340 GMT/UTC).

It was set to move west across some of the country's more populous areas during the next 24 hours, with its center set to pass north of the capital Manila. 

Evacuees inside a sports stadium look on at the tents raised on the pitch in northeastern Philippines
Local facilities were being converted into temporary tent shelters for the displacedImage: Zalrian Sayat/AP/picture alliance

Man-yi, or Pepito as it is known locally, is the  sixth major storm to hit the Philippines in the past month.

Four storms brewed in the western Pacific ocean simultaneously this month. This was the first time this had happened in November — outside of the peak cyclone season between July and October — since records began in 1951, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Rare weather occurrence

More than half a million people had left their homes ahead of Man-yi's arrival, a disaster official said in a radio interview on Saturday, as the state weather forecaster warned of "significant to severe impacts" from the winds and "life-threatening" storm surges.

The country's volcanology agency also warned heavy rain could trigger flows of volcanic sediment, or lahars, from three volcanos, including Taal, south of the capital, Manila.

People securing oars to fishing boats ahead of Super Typhoon Man-yi in Albay province, northeastern Philippines
Residents took steps to try to secure their fishing boats as the storm approachedImage: Zalrian Sayat/AP/picture alliance

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told authorities on Friday to stock up on food and other supplies in advance and urged residents to seek refuge as heavy rain was forecast in eastern provinces and Metro Manila over the weekend.

"We have to do a little extra here. We are already in bad shape because of the saturation, the damage done to infrastructure, homes and other infrastructure," Marcos told a situation briefing.

The five storms that have battered the Philippines in recent weeks have already killed at least 163 people and left thousands homeless while destroying crops and livestock.

Such a cluster of storms is a rare occurrence even in a region that usually sees around 20 typhoons a year, and scientists say it is a likely consequence of human-induced climate change, which is heating ocean waters to dangerous levels. 

tj, msh/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The Philippine Coast Guard pictured rescuing people after Cyclone Kristine hit

Philippines: Cyclone Kristine leaves more than 20 dead

Philippines: Cyclone Kristine leaves more than 20 dead

Kristine, also known as Tropical Storm Trami, has made landfall on the northeastern coast of Luzon island and has caused at least 24 deaths while forcing tens of thousands to flee.
CatastropheOctober 24, 2024