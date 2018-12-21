Suicide bomber attacks Libya's Foreign Ministry

Libya's internationally-recognized unity government said on Tuesday that a suicide bomber had targeted the Foreign Ministry in Tripoli, killing at least three people. Witnesses reported seeing plumes of smoke rising from the building.

A second bomber was reportedly neutralized by security forces before he could detonate his vest.

Libya has been locked in conflict since 2011, when an uprising saw longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. Since then, rivals factions and militias have engaged in both long-term and sporadic fighting. While there is now ostensibly one central government in Tripoli, Libya remains plagued by sectarian violence.

es/kms (AFP, Reuters)