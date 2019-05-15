Sudan's military rulers suspend transition talks

Sudan's military rulers have suspended talks with protest leaders to form a transitional body as they demanded protesters dismantle barricades set up around the capital, Khartoum.

Army generals and the umbrella opposition group Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC) had been expected to agree on the composition of a joint military-civilian body to govern during a three-year transition period to pave the way for elections.

General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, chief of the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), said in a live broadcast that negotiations with protest leaders had been temporarily suspended "until a suitable atmosphere is created to complete an agreement."

Watch video 03:29 Share Sudan's struggle for democracy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3IZB1 High cost of Sudan's struggle for democracy

Burhan said transportation arteries around Khartoum had been blocked and there was "infiltration of armed elements among demonstrators who were shooting at security forces."

He said the TMC had decided to remove all barricades set up outside a designated zone where protesters have engaged in a sit-in since April 6 outside the Defense Ministry.

Talks marred by violence

Discussions between the two sides that started on Monday to determine the makeup of the transitional body have been overshadowed by violence.

Both sides have accused the other of provoking the violence, which left six dead on Monday at a protest sit-in and another nine wounded on Wednesday.

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which spearheaded months of protests that led to President Omar al-Bashir's ouster in April, have accused security forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of shooting on protesters.

Watch video 02:08 Share Several dead in Sudan protests Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3IToW Deaths overshadow breakthrough deal

They have also expressed concern that forces loyal to al-Bashir may be attempting to stir up unrest to undermine any political deal.

Protesters have demanded a swift transition to civilian rule, fearful that military rulers will replace one dictatorship with another.

cw/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a newsletter with a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.