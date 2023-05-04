Sudan updates: UN admits failure to avert war as aid looted
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the organization failed to prevent the outbreak of war in Sudan, amid reports that food aid has been looted in Khartoum and Darfur. DW has the latest.
The United Nations has urged warring factions in Sudan to open a humanitarian corridor for aid to be transported, after reports that food supplies were looted in parts of the country.
Martin Griffiths, UN chief for humanitarian affairs, said on Wednesday that six trucks belonging to the World Food Program were looted in Darfur, despite assurances of safety and security.
UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in 17,000 metric tons of food had been looted in places including Khartoum and Darfur out of a total 80,00 metric tons of food aid that the agency has in Sudan.
"It's not as if we're asking for the moon," Griffiths said in an online briefing. "We're asking for the movement of humanitarian supplies and people. We do this in every other country, even without cease-fires."
He has called for face-to-face meetings with Sudan's army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemeti, who heads the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.