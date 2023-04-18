  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nuclear energy
Smoke rises amid fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF
The US, Egypt and other international and regional players are calling for a cessation of the violence Image: Mahmoud Hjaj/AA/picture alliance
ConflictsSudan

Sudan updates: Blinken calls leaders, urges cease-fire

Published 2 hours agolast updated 1 hour ago

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told leaders of warring factions in Sudan they had to ensure the safety of civilians. Meanwhile, Egypt denied interfering in the conflict. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QDUK

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to leaders of rival armed forces in Sudan and urged an immediate cease-fire, the State Department said.

Blinken, "expressed his grave concern about the death and injury of so many Sudanese civilians due to the sustained, indiscriminate fighting," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

A cease-fire would "permit the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the fighting, the reunification of Sudanese families, and allow the international community in Khartoum to make sure its presence is secure," Patel said in a statement.

Fierce clashes erupted over the weekend between forces loyal to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council, and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is deputy head of the council.

At least 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 injured.

When he spoke to the two men, Blinken "stressed the responsibility of the two generals to ensure the safety and wellbeing of civilians, diplomatic personnel, and humanitarian workers," Patel said

Following Blinken's call, Hemedti wrote on Twitter that he "reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to safeguarding innocent civilians in our areas of control."

He did not say whether he would stick to a possible cease-fire. 

Al-Burhan has not spoken publicly since Saturday afternoon, when he accused the RSF of an attack and stressed that he had the situation under control.

Here are some of other notable developments concerning the conflict in Sudan on Tuesday, April 18: 

G7 urges Sudan's warring parties to lay down arms

Foreign ministers of the G7 countries called on the warring parties to 'immediately' halt fighting

"We urge the parties to end hostilities immediately without pre-conditions. We call on all actors to renounce violence, return to negotiations, and take active steps to reduce tensions and ensure the safety of all civilians, including diplomatic and humanitarian  personnel."

On Monday, United Nations (UN) envoy Volker Perthes said clashes have spread across Sudan.

"The two sides who are fighting are not giving the impression that they want mediation for a peace between them right away," Perthes told reporters by video link from Khartoum.

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire

There are concerns the turmoil could spill across borders and destabilize the fragile region.

Egypt's el-Sissi denies interference in conflict 

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said late on Monday Egyptian troops in Sudan were merely there to conduct exercises with their Sudanese counterparts and not to support any of the warring parties.

After clashes erupted across Sudan, the RSF shared a video they said showed Egyptian troops who had "surrendered" to them in the northern town of Merowe.

El-Sissi also said Egypt was in regular contact with the Sudanese army and the RSF to encourage them to reach a cease-fire agreement.

lo/wd (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises amid fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF

Sudan updates: Blinken calls leaders, urges cease-fire

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A mobile phone

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Business13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 17, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) inspecting the launch of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang the previous day, in response to the ongoing South Korea-US Field Shield joint drill.

North Korean tactical nuclear exercises heighten tensions

North Korean tactical nuclear exercises heighten tensions

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Germany assistant coach Danny Röhl giving instructions to Germany players Christian Ginter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can and Leon Goretzka

Danny Röhl: 'Bold decisions are important to me'

Danny Röhl: 'Bold decisions are important to me'

Soccer17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Young people wearing the Israeli flag over their shoulders while they walk through the former Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

History12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

PoliticsApril 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An instrument seen inside the Mars landscape simulation area at Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat

Life as on Mars: NASA unveils Mars Dune Alpha

Life as on Mars: NASA unveils Mars Dune Alpha

Science24 hours ago8 images
More from North America
Go to homepage