  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nuclear energy
Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum
Violence erupted in Sudan early on April 15 after weeks of deepening tensions between the head of the army and his deputyImage: AFP
ConflictsSudan

Sudan updates: Death toll rises as fighting continues

Published 7 hours agolast updated 12 minutes ago

Gunfire and explosions could be heard in Khartoum on Monday as fighting continues between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Doctors said the death toll has continued to climb. Follow DW for the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QAmG

At least 97 civilians have been killed in Sudan as the death toll rises from fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.

The Sudan Doctors' Syndicate announced the updated death toll on Monday morning but said it could not include all casualties as many people are unable to reach hospitals amid the clashes.

A separate pro-democracy organization, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, said at least 942 civilians and soldiers had been wounded.

Sudan's capital, Khartoum, continued to be rocked by gunfire, loud explosions and airstrikes on Monday.

Residents also reported power outages and cases of looting.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the conflict in Sudan on Monday, April 17:

Army chief moves to dissolve RSF

The head of Sudan's army, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, ordered the dissolution of the RSF paramilitary on Monday, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

The RSF emerged in 2013 from the Janjaweed militias that fought on behalf of the former Sudanese government in Darfur. It had been recognized as an independent security force and its leader served as Burhan's deputy in the military junta.

The army and the RSF have been fighting since Saturday amid a longrunning power struggle between their two leaders.

Burhan also branded the RSF as a rebellious group, the Foreign Ministry said, after the RSF accused the army of being "radical Islamists."

Members of the Sudanese army patrolling in Port Sudan
The Sudanese army has been fighting with the RSF paramilitary amid a power struggle between their leadersImage: AFP

Germany calls on both sides to end conflict

Germany's Foreign Office has called for both sides in Sudan to end the conflict.

On Monday, a spokesperson said a crisis committee had convened and is following the situation closely.

In Khartoum, Christine-Felice Röhrs from German charity, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, told DW that civilians have been caught in the crossfire.

"This remains extremely worrying, of course, because this is still some sort of urban warfare with little regard to the lives of millions of civilians in this biggest city of the country," she said.

"And the fighting is playing out in front of people's yards in roads where kids go to school, on squares where people would shop. But nearly all of the normal life is halted at the moment."

Röhrs was skeptical about claims made by the army and the RSF.

"If you are looking at what the warring parties are putting out, this is mostly propaganda," she said. "It's about who has won what. And this is very often contradicted in the next minute by the other side."  

RSF leader asks international community to intervene

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo — the head of the RSF who is more commonly known as Hemeti — blamed three days of clashes on army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"His army is waging a brutal campaign against innocent people, bombing them with MiGs," Hemeti said in a statement on Twitter.

"Our actions are merely a response to the siege and assault against our forces," he added.

The leader of the RSF, which was previously accused of crimes against humanity in Darfur, painted Burhan and the military as "radical Islamists." He called for the international community to intervene in the conflict.

The chair of the Germany-based Sudan Forum, Marina Peter, told DW that this conflict between Hemeti and Burhan was foreseeable and had been simmering since the ouster of dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Blinken expresses 'deep concern' over violence

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that there is a "shared deep concern" among allies toward the situation in Sudan.

"And also a strongly held view, again, across all of our partners on the need for an immediate ceasefire and return to talks — talks that were very promising in putting Sudan on the path to a full transition to civilian led government," he added

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Japan, Blinken said the people of Sudan want democracy and for the military to "return to the barracks."

An aerial shot of a fire on the Kobar Bridge
Satellite imagery shows a fire on the Kobar Bridge crossing the Blue Nile riverImage: Planet Labs PBC/AFP

This sentiment was echoed by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly who said "uiltimately, the immediate future lies in the hands of the generals who are engaged in this fight, and we call upon them toput peace first, to bring an end to the fighting, to get back tonegotiations."

It comes after the African Union and United Nations also called for an immediate cease-fire without conditions over the weekend.

What's behind the fighting in Sudan?

Fighting erupted on Saturday  after a weekslong power struggle between Burhan and his deputy, Hemeti, who heads the RSF paramilitary.

The two leaders disagreed over the planned integration of the 100,000-strong RSF into Sudan's regular army, which was key condition for the deal they struck in the wake of the 2021 military coup that they orchestrated together.

Analysts believe Hemeti opposes such a move.

Journalist Mohamed Amin in Khartoum speaks to DW

Sudan's political situation has been tense since mass protests led to the ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Burhan headed the Transitional Military Council that was supposed to usher in civilian elections. These plans were frozen when he and Hemeti staged the 2021 coup.

Earlier this month, Sudanese authorities indefinitely postponed a new agreement to hand over control to a civilian government.

"There's still a lot of support throughout the country for democratic transition," Kholood Khair, director of the Sudan-based Confluence Advisory, told DW on Sunday.

"We have to remember that this power struggle between the generals is by no means indicative of the broader politics that are taking place in Sudan."

zc/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Fighting 'lulls only around prayer times': Christine Röhrs in Khartoum

Fighting 'lulls only around prayer times': Christine Röhrs in Khartoum

Country representative for Sudan with the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung think tank, reports that concerns are growing over supplies of food and drinking water as the fighting enters a second day.
Politics24 hours ago04:10 min
Journalist Patrick Oyet

Three hour cease-fire gives Sudanese a window of hope: from South Sudan journalist Patrick Oyet

Three hour cease-fire gives Sudanese a window of hope: from South Sudan journalist Patrick Oyet

Conflicts17 hours ago03:52 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke billows above residential buildings in Khartoum

Sudan updates: Death toll rises as fighting continues

Conflicts12 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tonya Saafir-Ankomah, a lawyer by training, is among the latest African Americans to settle in Ghana.

Hundreds of African Americans resettle in Ghana

Hundreds of African Americans resettle in Ghana

Society9 hours ago04:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

Handoko Wibowo, an Indonesian Christian who is helping farmers on legal matters

Indonesian gay Christian embraces Java Muslims

Indonesian gay Christian embraces Java Muslims

Society11 hours ago03:50 min
More from Asia

Germany

Blonde woman wearing a black dress holds open a presentation box containing a large golden star and a red and gold ribbon

Merkel's legacy in focus as she receives Germany's top honor

Merkel's legacy in focus as she receives Germany's top honor

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

lignite-fired power station

EU exit from climate-killing energy treaty looms

EU exit from climate-killing energy treaty looms

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

PoliticsApril 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An instrument seen inside the Mars landscape simulation area at Mars Dune Alpha, NASA's simulated Mars habitat

Life as on Mars: NASA unveils Mars Dune Alpha

Life as on Mars: NASA unveils Mars Dune Alpha

Science7 hours ago8 images
More from North America
Go to homepage