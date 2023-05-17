Sudan: UN seeks close to $3 billion in humanitarian aid

The revised response plan is up from around $1.75 billion a few months ago as the United Nations estimates more than 1 million people will flee Sudan this year.

The UN humanitarian response plan is seeking close to $3 billion (€ 2.7 billion) to provide urgent aid to people affected by the crisis.

Ramesh Rajasingham, head of the UN office for the coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva said that close to 25 million people, "more than half the population of Sudan, need aid and protection"

"This is the highest number we have ever seen in the country," he said.

Sudan crisis: Hospitals damaged and overwhelmed To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sudan's highest humanitarian appeal

A few months ago it was predicted that $1.75 billion would be needed for humanitarian assistance.

In a revision of the response plan issued after the bloody conflict erupted on April 15, the UN said that $2.56 billion would be needed for aid inside Sudan.

In a joint appeal, the UN's refugee agency said it was seeking another $470 million for more than 1 million people who have fled the country, or are expected to do so in the next six months.

The current finding requirements, Rajasingham said, is the "highest for any humanitarian appeal for Sudan."

Sudan conflict: The role of the international community To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The deteriorating situation in Sudan

Last week, the World Health Organization said that the death toll in ongoing clashes in Sudan has risen to 604 people and over 5,000 have been injured.

The UN migration agency said the numbers of those who were internally displaced by the nearly monthlong fighting has risen to 700,000.

The figures were on top of 3.7 million people who were already internally displaced before the conflict began, according to the UN agency.

ns/rt (Reuters, AFP)