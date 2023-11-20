Sudan: UN says ethnic violence has killed hundreds

CatastropheSudanSudan: UN says ethnic violence has killed hundredsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheSudanRalph Martin11/20/2023November 20, 2023The death toll comes against the backdrop of the civil war that began in April 2023. More than six million people have since been displaced by the conflict. The western state of Darfur had largely been spared until recently, but no more.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZA5MAdvertisement