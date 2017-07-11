Sudan: State media report a 'failed' coup attempt

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
At least 40 military officers are reported to have been arrested in connection with the alleged coup.
Sudanese state TV announced that there had been a "failed" putsch early on Tuesday morning, adding that there had been an attempt to take control of the public media building in Omdurman, across the river Nile from the capital Khartoum.
The country's sovereignty council said that the situation was under control and that law enforcement would begin questioning suspects immediately.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold...