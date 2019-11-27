Strong earthquake strikes Greek island of Crete

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 has struck south of the Greek island of Crete.

The US Geological Service said the Saturday afternoon quake was centered in the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of 17 kilometers (10.5 miles.)

The nearest populated areas are about 90 kilometers (56 Miles) north, the village of Nea Anatoli and the town of Ierapetra, the USGS said.

The German Research Center for Geosciences in Potsdam, Germany. also gave a preliminary 6.6 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

A strong aftershock occurred 10 minutes later about 102 kilometers (63 miles) away from the island.

Greece is located in a highly seismically active area and experiences hundreds of quakes each year.

Saturday's quake was stronger than most but took place relatively far from populated

areas.

mm/ (AP, Reuters)