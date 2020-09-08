Street Debate: What’s behind Nambia’s high teen pregnancy rates?

We head to Namibia with Edith Kimani to ask why teenage pregnancies are so prevalent in Windhoek’s low income communities and what kind of challenges teen mums are facing.

Look at me! The cry of a Malian dancer

Malian performance artist Bibata Ibrahim Maiga wants to be respected - as an artist and above all, as a woman in charge of her own life. Through her public performances, she illustrates the struggles modern working women face to earn the respect they deserve.

Kenya: The trials and tribulations of a teen dad

Amos Odhiambo became the dad of a heathy baby boy when he was just 17. But teen parenting comes with its own set of challenges. Amos talks to GirlZOffMute reporter Silvia Adhiambo in Kibera about his plans for his young family.

The price of child marriage in Namibia

Hilda Mafuta was just 16-years-old when her grandmother married her off to a man 14-years her senior. Unsurprisingly, the ill-fated marriage took a toll on her teenage life and education. Now, she’s determined to take control of her future.

The wedding trend tearing up Ugandan dancefloors

A new wedding trend is emerging in Uganda: Choreographed line dancing! Brides and grooms invite their guests to the floor for a sleek routine. It’s no wonder entertainers and dance instructors like Allan Muhebwa are fully booked during wedding season!

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 16.04.2022 – 05:30 UTC

SAT 16.04.2022 – 14:30 UTC

SAT 16.04.2022 – 17:30 UTC

SUN 17.04.2022 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 17.04.2022 – 11:30 UTC

MON 18.04.2022 – 06:30 UTC

TUE 19.04.2022 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 18.04.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3