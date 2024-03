Cai Nebe | Sella Oneko

03/14/2024 March 14, 2024

Germany committed atrocities, starved entire populations and oppressed resistance in Tanzania between 1885 to 1918. But how much of that is still felt today? We talk to a descendant of Maji Maji resistance fighter Songea Mbano, who is fighting for the return of his ancestor’s remains, artists and historians who want the return of stolen cultural objects and young Tanzanians about how they feel.