Stormy Daniels' lawyer arrested on domestic abuse allegations

Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested on Wednesday, near his apartment in a wealthy area of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Avenatti was booked on "a felony domestic violence charge" on Wednesday afternoon.

The 47-year-old was released later that day after posting $50,000 (€44,000) bail and denies what he called "completely bogus" charges, "meant to do harm to my reputation," he told reporters.

Stormy Daniels is said to have had an affair with Trump

He stressed that he had never "struck a woman" and that he had been an advocate for women's right all his life. He also hinted at a presidential bid.

According to the celebrity website TMZ, Avenatti was involved in a dispute with an unidentified woman on Tuesday and was arrested after a second confrontation with her.

Avenatti became known to the public as an attorney for Daniels, a porn actress who claims she had an affair with Trump. She is suing the president to get a confidentiality agreement she signed invalidated.

