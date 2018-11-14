Stormy Daniels' lawyer arrested on domestic abuse allegations

Michael Avenatti, who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in a legal dispute with US President Donald Trump, has been accused of domestic abuse. He was arrested and later released on bail.
Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested on Wednesday, near his apartment in a wealthy area of Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Police Department said Avenatti was booked on "a felony domestic violence charge" on Wednesday afternoon.
The 47-year-old was released later that day after posting $50,000 (€44,000) bail and denies what he called "completely bogus" charges, "meant to do harm to my reputation," he told reporters.
He stressed that he had never "struck a woman" and that he had been an advocate for women's right all his life. He also hinted at a presidential bid.
According to the celebrity website TMZ, Avenatti was involved in a dispute with an unidentified woman on Tuesday and was arrested after a second confrontation with her.
Avenatti became known to the public as an attorney for Daniels, a porn actress who claims she had an affair with Trump. She is suing the president to get a confidentiality agreement she signed invalidated.
ng/ (AP, AFP)
The president said he did not have to acknowledge the reimbursement, but did so "in the interest of transparency." His lawyer has said he paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump. (17.05.2018)
The adult film actress says a nondisclosure contract regarding an alleged affair is invalid because Trump never signed it. Daniels says she wanted to go public about the affair shortly before the 2016 US election. (07.03.2018)