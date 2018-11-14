 Stormy Daniels′ lawyer arrested on domestic abuse allegations | News | DW | 15.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Stormy Daniels' lawyer arrested on domestic abuse allegations

Michael Avenatti, who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in a legal dispute with US President Donald Trump, has been accused of domestic abuse. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Michael Avenatti (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. O. Baker)

Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested on Wednesday, near his apartment in a wealthy area of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Avenatti was booked on "a felony domestic violence charge" on Wednesday afternoon.

The 47-year-old was released later that day after posting $50,000 (€44,000) bail and denies what he called "completely bogus" charges, "meant to do harm to my reputation," he told reporters.

Stormy Daniels (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

Stormy Daniels is said to have had an affair with Trump

He stressed that he had never "struck a woman" and that he had been an advocate for women's right all his life. He also hinted at a presidential bid.

According to the celebrity website TMZ, Avenatti was involved in a dispute with an unidentified woman on Tuesday and was arrested after a second confrontation with her.

Avenatti became known to the public as an attorney for Daniels, a porn actress who claims she had an affair with Trump. She is suing the president to get a confidentiality agreement she signed invalidated.

ng/ (AP, AFP)

Watch video 04:38
Now live
04:38 mins.

Trump changes story on Stormy Daniels payment

 

DW recommends

Stormy Daniels: Donald Trump admits repaying lawyer $250,000 who paid porn star

The president said he did not have to acknowledge the reimbursement, but did so "in the interest of transparency." His lawyer has said he paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump. (17.05.2018)  

Ex-porn star Stormy Daniels sues Donald Trump over hush agreement

The adult film actress says a nondisclosure contract regarding an alleged affair is invalid because Trump never signed it. Daniels says she wanted to go public about the affair shortly before the 2016 US election. (07.03.2018)  

Trump discussed Playboy model payment 'on tape'

Donald Trump was taped ahead of the 2016 election discussing a payment to hush up an alleged affair with a Playboy model, reports say. The FBI seized the recording during a raid on the office of Trump's former lawyer. (21.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump changes story on Stormy Daniels payment  

Related content

Michael Cohen

Stormy Daniels: Donald Trump admits repaying lawyer $250,000 who paid porn star 17.05.2018

The president said he did not have to acknowledge the reimbursement, but did so "in the interest of transparency." His lawyer has said he paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump admits to reimbursing lawyer for hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels 03.05.2018

The US president has admitted in a series of tweets that his lawyer Michael Cohen had paid a porn actress to keep quiet. But President Donald Trump has denied that campaign funds were used to buy Stormy Daniels' silence.

Stephanie Clifford alias Stormy Daniels

Trump claims no knowledge of payment to porn star Stormy Daniels 06.04.2018

Breaking a two month silence, US President Donald Trump has denied he knew about a $130,000 payment to the ex-model. Stormy Daniels claims the pair had a tryst 10 years before he ran for the White House.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 