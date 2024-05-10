Stormy Daniels denies using Trump encounter to make money

Adult film star Stormy Daniels denied using a sexual encounter with former US President Donald Trump to make money as she wrapped up testimony in his hush money trial.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels on Thursday finished testifying in former US President Donald Trump's hush money trial which has been on the go for the past three weeks in a Manhattan court in New York.

The former US President's lawyers questioned whether she was lying and whether she had profited from an alleged sexual encounter between him and Daniels in 2006.

"I wanted the truth to come out... to get my story protected with a paper trail so that my family didn't get hurt," Daniels, who had been on the stand for almost 8 hours over the last two days, said.

Trump has been accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels right before the 2016 presidential election. He is charged with 34 counts of falsifying internal Trump Organization business records.

Daniels relays graphic details of encounter

Daniels recounted having had a one-night stand with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament, while he was married to Melania Trump. Daniels said a financial payment was made to buy her silence.

The X-rated film actress described the details of the encounter, including what Trump was wearing, their sexual positions, and that he did not wear a condom.

While Daniels said she was not threatened verbally or physically, she said she "felt ashamed I didn't stop it, didn't say no."

"You have made all of this up, right?" Trump's attorney Susan Necheles asked Daniels. "No," Daniels responded.

Trump denies allegations

Trump's lawyers accused Daniels of being a liar and extortionist and questioned her career as an adult film actress. They accused her of appearing at strip club events that were promoted with a picture of Trump and the tagline "Making America Horny Again."

The defense argued these details were irrelevant to the case.

Outside the courtroom, Trump said: "I'm being held in this court with a corrupt judge who's totally conflicted." His lawyers are trying to move the case to the state's high court.

Trump has denied having sexual relations with Daniels and his lawyers on Tuesday had asked Judge Juan Merchan for a mistrial on the grounds of Daniel's testimony being "extremely prejudicial." The request was denied.

Merchan has imposed a gag order on Trump, prohibiting him from publicly attacking witnesses.

Trump has been fined for violating the order and has been threatened with jail time over it.



