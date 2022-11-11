Lionel Messi has stated that this will be his final World Cup. At 35, the clock is ticking, but Messi has shown that he is as hungry for glory as he was when he was in his mid-20s. He led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 and will be hoping for a final hurrah in Qatar. The World Cup trophy would be a deserving parting gift if he can find that youthful spark once more.