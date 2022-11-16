  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
Leipzig | Stadt der Musik | Farsi Redaktion
Image: Ali Eshtyagh/DW
MusicGermany

St. Matthew Passion at the Bach festival in Leipzig

Gaby Reucher
23 minutes ago

In this episode of DW Festival Concert with Cristina Burack, we listen to the St. Mathew Passion by Johann Sebastian Bach. It's a piece that tells the story of Christ's crucifixion and death.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JaiK

St Matthew Passion at the Bach Festival in Leipzig

Every year, some 70,000 people descend on the eastern German city of Leipzig over the course of just 10 days. The reason? The Bach Festival. It's dedicated to none other than Johann Sebastian Bach and features concerts in the very spaces he once performed.

In this DW Festival Concert, we get to hear selections from a marvelous performance of the St. Matthew Passion that took place on June 17, 2022, at the Leipzig Bach Festival.

Andreas Reize, the new music director, the Thomaskantor of the Thomanerchor, or St. Thomas Choir, led the famous boys' choir, accompanied by the Academy for Early Music Berlin orchestra and soloists, delighting the audience as they listened under the vaulted ceiling of St. Thomas Church.

Even though the position of Thomaskantor has existed for over 600 years, the post-holders only started being numbered after Bach. That means Bach was literally No. 1. And Reize, who took up the position in 2021, is today just the 18th person to serve as Thomaskantor some 300 years after Bach.

Boys sing in a choir
The Thomanerchor in LeipzigImage: Jan Woitas/dpa/picture alliance

The St. Matthew Passion

The St. Matthew Passion has two parts. The first starts with Judas betraying Jesus to the high priests and ends with Jesus being taken prisoner. In the second, Jesus is tried, denied by Peter, crucified and buried.

Bach probably premiered the work in 1727. But Andreas Reize decided to use a later version: "The version that tends to be performed today is the version from 1736, which we have as an original handwritten score, beautifully written."

Still the 300th anniversary of the original performance will also be marked: "Though it's not entirely clear, we generally assume that the premiere took place in 1727. That's why we'll have a big celebration in 2027 in Leipzig, as well as elsewhere in the world."

The St. Matthew Passion is Bach's largest orchestral work and funnily enough, he always composed Jesus as a bass voice. The music calls for multiple soloists, two choirs and two orchestras, and has become a crown jewel of Protestant church music.

The text of the passion is mostly based on the Gospel of Matthew and church songs, but some arias also include verses penned by the writer Friedrich Henrici under the pseudonym "Picander." He was a contemporary of Bach, and the composer regarded him very highly, though, interestingly, the writer was known for comedies featuring tasteless gags and improper jokes. Bach is said to have laid out strict guidelines for his aria lyrics.

Michael Maul, the director of the Leipzig Bach Festival, even describes the work as a "musical wonder of the world": In Bach's time, it all took place in the Good Friday vesper service. That means there were three hours of music, and most likely also an hour-long sermon and the liturgy. The whole thing probably lasted around five hours. It's unfortunate we don't know how people reacted to it at the time; there's nothing written, so we don't know whether people liked it or not."

One of two Easter passions

Bach's vocal works, including the St. Matthew Passion, fell into obscurity after his death in 1750. It was only in the 19th century that his cantatas, oratorios and passions started making a comeback, thanks in large part to another composer: Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy.

In 1826, Mendelssohn led a large orchestra in a shortened version of the St. Matthew Passion, reintroducing the work to an audience that responded enthusiastically.

The St. Matthew Passion piece is one of two Easter passions that Bach composed, the other being his St. John Passion, and together, they make up his only complete surviving passions. Bach wrote the St. John Passion during the beginning of his time as the Thomaskantor of the St Thomas Choir in Leipzig, and he premiered the piece in 1724. The St. Matthew Passion came later and is considered to be a more mature and emotional composition.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A boys' choir in front a church organ.

Bachfest opens with Ukrainian orchestra and Thomaner choir

Bachfest opens with Ukrainian orchestra and Thomaner choir

This year's Bach Festival in Leipzig began with Johann Sebastian Bach's music and Ukrainian sounds. DW is the event's new media partner.
CultureJune 10, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Click here to watch DW live

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls Russia a 'terrorist state'

Conflicts21 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Men push boxes in a bagge crate with a ICRC plane in the background

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

PoliticsNovember 15, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Olaf Scholz and Vietnamese officials walk on a red carpet, amid German and Vietnamese flags

Germany builds ties with Vietnam, hedging bets against China

Germany builds ties with Vietnam, hedging bets against China

Business23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

People looking for work

Germany deadlocked over major welfare reform

Germany deadlocked over major welfare reform

PoliticsNovember 15, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Pedestrians walk through Istiklal Street in Istanbul, with the street lined with red Turkish flags

Turkish government criticized for bombing response

Turkish government criticized for bombing response

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman holds up her hands in a street protest, without a headscarf

Iranians use social media to keep protest movement alive

Iranians use social media to keep protest movement alive

Society14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The building of the Museum of Broaday amid skyscrapers in New York.

New Museum of Broadway opens on Times Square

New Museum of Broadway opens on Times Square

Theater21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The sun sets as smoke from illegal fires an area of Amazon rainforest lingers

Can Lula save the Amazon — and the climate?

Can Lula save the Amazon — and the climate?

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage