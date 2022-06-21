Visit the new DW website

DW Festival Concert

In this audio show, Cristina Burack takes you through the best concerts from classical music festivals in Germany.

Germany is a country of classical music festivals. Every year, dozens of festivals are organized in different German cities to celebrate its composers. Among the most famous events are the Bachfest in Leipzig, the Beethovenfest in Bonn and the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth. In this series, called "DW Festival Concert," our host Cristina Burack takes you through concert recordings from individual festivals. Join us to know more about classical music in Germany and to listen to leading artists talk about their experiences.

Ukraine war: A special tribute

Ukraine war: A special tribute 21.06.2022

In this episode of DW Festival Concert, we’ll hear pieces by the legendary Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov and the Italian maestro Giuseppe Verdi's "Messa de Requiem."
DW Festival Concert: A weekend of Beethoven

DW Festival Concert: A weekend of Beethoven 15.03.2022

Would you be up to the task of listening to live performances of all of Beethoven's nine symphonies in a single weekend? The Beethovenfest had exactly that on offer during the opening weekend of the 2021 festival.
DW Festival Concert: Mahler at the Beethovenfest 2021

DW Festival Concert: Mahler at the Beethovenfest 2021 02.03.2022

Powerful passages, tender tones, dancelike melodies and dissonant apocalyptic chaos. This episode features Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2, which has it all.
DW Festival Concert: Expressing feelings through music

DW Festival Concert: Expressing feelings through music 07.02.2022

It's the life motto of many a performing artist: Always be prepared for surprises. But it's also a great motto for today's concert recording, which has Beethoven's music at its heart.

DW Festival Concert: The Heimbach chamber music festival

DW Festival Concert: The Heimbach chamber music festival 25.01.2022

In this edition, we bring you a delightfully diverse evening of chamber music, all recorded live at the Heimbach "Spannungen" festival in June 2021.
DW Festival Concert: Celebrating the rebellious Prometheus

DW Festival Concert: Celebrating the rebellious Prometheus 11.01.2022

In this episode of DW Festival Concert, all the music is somehow tied to Prometheus, be they pieces by Beethoven, Liszt, or Alexander Scriabin's "Poem of fire."
DW Festival Concert: Jordi Savall at the Beethovenfest Bonn 2021

DW Festival Concert: Jordi Savall at the Beethovenfest Bonn 2021 13.12.2021

In this edition of DW Festival Concert, we listen to an unusual performance of Beethoven’s iconic Ninth Symphony, conducted by the Catalan maestro Jordi Savall.

100 years of the Mozart festival in Würzburg

100 years of the Mozart festival in Würzburg 05.10.2021

In this very first edition of DW Festival Concert, we embark on a trip to the Mozart festival at Würzburg’s magnificent Baroque palace with Cristina Burack.
Discover top classical acts with 'DW Festival Concert'

Discover top classical acts with 'DW Festival Concert' 04.10.2021

DW host Cristina Burack brings you the best from this year's classical music festivals in Germany, in the form of an online audio series and radio broadcasts.