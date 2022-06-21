In this audio show, Cristina Burack takes you through the best concerts from classical music festivals in Germany.

Germany is a country of classical music festivals. Every year, dozens of festivals are organized in different German cities to celebrate its composers. Among the most famous events are the Bachfest in Leipzig, the Beethovenfest in Bonn and the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth. In this series, called "DW Festival Concert," our host Cristina Burack takes you through concert recordings from individual festivals. Join us to know more about classical music in Germany and to listen to leading artists talk about their experiences.