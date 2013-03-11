During his lifetime, German composer Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) was considered an outstanding organist. But only posthumously did he come to be revered as one of the most significant composers of all time.

J.S. Bach is seen as an outstanding representative of the late Baroque style. He is particularly renowned for his skill in counterpoint, his technical precision, powerful sonority, and the intellectual, spiritual and religious depth of his music. Particularly famous among his sacred works are the Brandenburg Concertos, as well as hundreds of cantatas. Bach was born in Eisenach, but spent the bulk of his career in Leipzig, where he was cantor at the St. Thomas Church. He left behind an oeuvre of well over 1,000 works.