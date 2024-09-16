IOC President: Who will succeed Thomas Bach?
Outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach
As the 2024 Paris Games drew to a close, IOC President Thomas Bach announced that he would not seek to remain in the post beyond his second term, which ends in 2025. The German lawyer, who won gold in fencing at the 1976 Games in Montreal, was first elected in 2013. "New times are calling for new leaders," he said as he announced his decision.
Sebastian Coe
The gold-medal winner for Great Britain in the 1,500 meters at the 1980 and 1984 Games has had an impressive career since his running days. Sebastian Coe led the bid for London to host the 2012 Summer Games before chairing its Organizing Committee. Since 2015 he has been the president of World Athletics. Coe is seen as the frontrunner but at 67, IOC age rules could pose a barrier to his election.
David Lappartient
The 51-year-old Frenchman has an impressive CV and threw his hat into the ring despite only being an IOC member for two years. He has been president of the International Cycling Union (UCI) for the past seven years but has also held several other leading posts in sports administration. The center-right politician served as mayor of Brittany town Sarzeau for 13 years.
Johan Eliasch
The Sweden-born British businessman and environmentalist was elected as the president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) in 2021. The 62-year-old former CEO of the Head sporting goods company now serves as its chairman. He has only been an IOC member since the organization's Paris session in July 2024.
Kirsty Coventry
The former swimmer is seeking to become not only the first female IOC president, but also the first from Africa. The 41 year-old was sworn in as Zimabwe's minister of youth, sport, arts and recreation in 2018. She is an IOC member and chair of its Athletes Commission. Gold medals in the 200m backstroke in Athens in 2004 and the 2008 Games in Beijing, are among her seven medals in total.
Prince Feisal al Hussein
The brother of King Abdullah II of Jordan has been president of his country's Olympic Committee since 2003 and was first elected to the IOC in 2010. Nine years later, he was elected to the IOC's Executive Board. The 60-year-old, who at times served as a regent while King Abdullah has been abroad, retired from the Jordanian army in 2017 having reached the rank of lieutenant general.
Morinari Watanabe
The Japanese candidate was first elected as president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in 2016 and has twice been re-elected to the position since. As FIG president, he was elected to the International Olympic Committee in 2018. The 65-year-old was on the executive board of the Tokyo Games organizing committee and is on the coordination commission for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.
Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr.
Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. will enjoy as much name recognition as any of the candidates, given that his father, Juan Antonio Samaranch was the longtime president of the IOC. The former perfume salesman and banker was elected for a second term as an IOC vice-president in 2022. He has been on the coordinating committees for three Winter Olympics, serving as chair for the Beijing Games in 2022.