The former swimmer is seeking to become not only the first female IOC president, but also the first from Africa. The 41 year-old was sworn in as Zimabwe's minister of youth, sport, arts and recreation in 2018. She is an IOC member and chair of its Athletes Commission. Gold medals in the 200m backstroke in Athens in 2004 and the 2008 Games in Beijing, are among her seven medals in total.