Sri Lanka's Tamil tea pickers struggle for rights

Aparna Ramamurthy
October 16, 2024

The hill country Tamils in Sri Lanka, workers who have shaped the nation's tea industry for centuries, continue to live on the margins. Despite their invaluable contributions, they face ongoing struggles for recognition and rights. 

