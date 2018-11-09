 Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena sacks parliament | News | DW | 09.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena sacks parliament

After failing to push through a new prime minister into the Sri Lankan parliament, the country's president Maithripala Sirisena fired all of the lawmakers. China and India are keenly interested in the power struggle.

Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, Premierminister & Maithripala Sirisena, Präsident (Reuters/D. Liyanawatte)

Ex-strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa (L) and current president Maithripala Sirisena at a rally

Amid an escalating political crisis in Sri Lanka, President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved the parliament on Friday. Previously, Sirisena's party admitted to not havng the votes to confirm ex-strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister.

The crisis started two weeks ago when Sirisena sacked the previous Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe and named Rajapaksa as his successor. Wickramasinghe disputes the president's authority to fire him and has refused to leave the prime ministerial residence.

Read more: Sri Lanka's effect on India-China rivalry

The new elections are likely to be held in early January, nearly two years earlier than originally planned, a government minister told the AFP news agency.

Between two giants

Sri Lanka boasts a key strategic location in relation to global shipping lines. Its biggest city, Colombo, is set to become part of China's New Silk Road project to transport goods to the West. Former president Rajapaksa drifted close to Beijing during his 2005-2015 rule, while Wickramasinghe is considered closer to India and pro-Western. The power struggle between the factions feeds into the  Asia-wide tug-of-war between Beijing and New Delhi.

Infografik Chinas neue Seidenstraße NEU! ENG

Sirisena vs. the parliament

President Sirisena has failed to persuade the parliament to support his ouster of his one-time ally Wickramasinghe. Sirisena had suspended the assembly's work until mid-November when first moving against his prime minister. Later, the president claimed he had to fire Wickramasinghe because one of his ministers was involved into a "plot to assassinate" the head of state himself.

Read more: Sri Lanka sings port deal for China's one-belt one-road plan

Parliamentary speaker Karu Jayasuriya, however, slammed Sirisena's actions as a "coup, abeit without the use of tanks and guns." Jayasuriya also said that some of the lawmakers were offered bribes and ministerial posts in the new government if they supported the move. At least eight have switched sides, but at least 120 deputies in the 225-seat parliement remain loyal to Wickramasinghe. Faced with pressure from the UN, the US, and the EU, Sirisena twice promised to lift the suspension of parliament, but then changed his mind.

Watch video 01:36
Now live
01:36 mins.

China bets big on Sri Lanka

dj/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Sri Lanka: Ex-President Rajapaksa makes a comeback amid China-India tug-of-war

Sri Lankan President Sirisena has made former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa premier after sacking Ranil Wickramasinghe. South Asia expert Siegfried O. Wolf spoke to DW about the country's resulting constitutional crisis. (27.10.2018)  

Sri Lanka: A battleground for India-China rivalry

India and China are closely watching the political unrest engulfing Sri Lanka, a country they both regard as a critical player in their geo-strategic game for dominance in South Asia. (31.10.2018)  

Shooting in Sri Lanka fuels showdown between top politicians

A bodyguard for a sacked minister in Sri Lanka shot at least three people as tensions escalated between Sri Lanka's top politicians. The crisis started with President Maithripala Sirisena firing PM Ranil Wickramasinghe. (28.10.2018)  

Sri Lanka seeks investment, but China questions linger

A decade after the Sri Lankan Civil War, the country’s economy is growing fast. The government has big plans, but high debt levels — and high levels of Chinese influence — cast a cloud as the country seeks investors. (26.09.2018)  

Sri Lanka signs port deal for China's one-belt one-road plan

Sri Lanka has signed a long-delayed billion-dollar deal that allows a Chinese state-owned firm to take over a loss-making port. The move worries many China-watchers, including India, Japan and the US. (30.07.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

China bets big on Sri Lanka  

Related content

Sri Lanka Poster des neu benannten Premierminister Mahinda Rajapaksa und Präsident Maithripala Sirisena

Shooting in Sri Lanka fuels showdown between top politicians 28.10.2018

A bodyguard for a sacked minister in Sri Lanka shot at least three people as tensions escalated between Sri Lanka's top politicians. The crisis started with President Maithripala Sirisena firing PM Ranil Wickramasinghe.

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka: Ex-President Rajapaksa makes a comeback amid China-India tug-of-war 27.10.2018

Sri Lankan President Sirisena has made former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa premier after sacking Ranil Wickramasinghe. South Asia expert Siegfried O. Wolf spoke to DW about the country's resulting constitutional crisis.

China - Narendra Modi und Xi Jinping

Sri Lanka: A battleground for India-China rivalry 31.10.2018

India and China are closely watching the political unrest engulfing Sri Lanka, a country they both regard as a critical player in their geo-strategic game for dominance in South Asia.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 