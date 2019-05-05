Sri Lanka imposes overnight curfew after anti-Muslim attacks

Police announced the curfew after sectarian violence erupted in several towns in the country's North Western Province. Authorities also shut down social media after Christians interpreted a Facebook post as threatening.
Sri Lanka ordered a nationwide overnight curfew on Monday after Christian-led rioters attacked mosques and shops owned by Muslims in the country's North Western Province.
The curfew would run from 9 p.m. local time (1530 UTC) to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.
The announcement came after police fired tear gas to disperse mobs in several parts of the province in the second day of violence against Muslim-owned buildings and mosques.
At least three shops were torched in the town of Hettipola. Overnight, a mob ransacked Abrar mosque in the town of Kiniyama.
The government also temporarily banned social media networks and messaging apps after similar attacks in several towns on Sunday.
In Christian-majority Chilaw, people reportedly threw rocks at mosques and beat up a man after a shopkeeper wrote "Don't laugh more, 1 day u will cry" in a Facebook post that Christians deemed as threatening.
Sri Lanka has been under a state of emergency since a string of bombings at three hotels and three churches killed more than 250 people in mid-April.
Security forces have detained dozens of people suspected of involvement in the attacks, which were claimed by the self-styled "Islamic State" terror group.
Muslims constitute some 10% of Sri Lanka's 22 million people; Christians make up around 7.5% of the population. The majority are Sinhalese Buddhists.
amp/msh (dpa, Reuters, AFP)
