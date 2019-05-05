Sri Lanka imposes overnight curfew after anti-Muslim attacks

Sri Lanka ordered a nationwide overnight curfew on Monday after Christian-led rioters attacked mosques and shops owned by Muslims in the country's North Western Province.

The curfew would run from 9 p.m. local time (1530 UTC) to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

The announcement came after police fired tear gas to disperse mobs in several parts of the province in the second day of violence against Muslim-owned buildings and mosques.

Read more: Sri Lanka: Catholics attend first Sunday Mass in capital since bombings

At least three shops were torched in the town of Hettipola. Overnight, a mob ransacked Abrar mosque in the town of Kiniyama.

The government also temporarily banned social media networks and messaging apps after similar attacks in several towns on Sunday.

The Abrar mosque in Kiniyama was ransacked by a mob

Read more: Sri Lanka's Muslims under pressure after Easter Sunday bombings

In Christian-majority Chilaw, people reportedly threw rocks at mosques and beat up a man after a shopkeeper wrote "Don't laugh more, 1 day u will cry" in a Facebook post that Christians deemed as threatening.

Sri Lanka has been under a state of emergency since a string of bombings at three hotels and three churches killed more than 250 people in mid-April.

Security forces have detained dozens of people suspected of involvement in the attacks, which were claimed by the self-styled "Islamic State" terror group.

Muslims constitute some 10% of Sri Lanka's 22 million people; Christians make up around 7.5% of the population. The majority are Sinhalese Buddhists.

Read more:Sri Lanka bans face veils after Easter terror attacks

amp/msh (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.