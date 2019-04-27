 Sri Lanka: Catholics attend first Sunday mass in capital since bombings | News | DW | 12.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Sri Lanka: Catholics attend first Sunday mass in capital since bombings

Sri Lankan Catholics have attended their first regular mass in Colombo since bomb attacks by suspected jihadists on Easter Sunday. Catholic schools are expected to reopen next week.

Sri Lanka Colombo katholische Kirche Gottesdienst nach Anschägen (Getty Images/AFP/L. Wanniarachchi)

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith held mass in Colombo's St. Theresa's church Sunday after resorting in recent weeks to televised broadcasts from his residence to reach out to his shocked parishioners.

At least 258 people were killed on April 21 when seven suicide bombers targeted two Catholic and one Protestant church and three luxury hotels. Authorities blamed local jihadists while church services were temporarily canceled.

Read more: Sri Lanka's tourism sector impacted

Approaching St. Theresa's Sunday, congregation members faced body-searches by soldiers wary of explosives. The church's sprawling carpark was kept empty as part of high-level security precautions. Thousands reportedly attended mass across Colombo.

A Sri Lankan police officer stands guard at the main entrance of the St. Theresa's church as the Catholic churches hold services again after the Easter attacks in Colombo on May 12, 2019 (Getty Images/AFP/L. Wanniarachchi)

Armed police guarded the St. Theresa's church during the ceremony

On Saturday, Cardinal Ranjith and relatives of victims and survivors had attended a special mass in Colombo's St. Lucia cathedral.

Outside Colombo, churches resumed services last week, but were guarded by local police.

Catholic-run schools to reopen

Church officials said next Tuesday could see the reopening of church-run schools if they were satisfied with security measures.

State-run schools — put at more than 10,000 across Sri Lanka — resumed class last week, also under police guard and with parking restrictions, but pupil attendances have reportedly been low.

A Sri Lankan Muslim priest talks to Sri Lankan Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith during a function to express solidarity with all the victims of Easter Sunday attacks, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Swarup)

Cardinal Ranjith at solidarity event for victims on April 28

Last week, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena told the Associated Press that it was safe for tourists to return to the Indian Ocean island nation, which over the past decade had already been emerging from a Tamil separatist war.

Sri Lankan authorities claim to have killed or arrested those responsible for the Easter Sunday bombings after blaming two previously little-known jihadist groups, National Towheed Jamaat (NTJ) and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim, led by preacher Zahran Hashim.

Reuters on Sunday reported the arrest of a Saudi-educated scholar, Mohamed Aliyar, in Zahran's hometown of Kattankudy on Sri Lanka's eastern coast.

Sirisena said those arrested accounted for "99%" of suspects.

ipj/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Watch video 01:54

Sri Lanka bans veils after Easter attacks

DW recommends

Sri Lanka's Catholics cancel Mass over 'specific attack threat'

Catholic services are being canceled in Sri Lanka for a second weekend. The move comes after government warnings that there could be a repeat of the Easter Sunday church attacks, in which more than 250 died. (02.05.2019)  

Sri Lanka: 15 killed as police raid militant house

Police have found 15 bodies after militants opened fire and set off explosions during a sweep on a suspected Islamist hideout. Authorities are scrambling to track down suspects tied to the deadly Easter Sunday bombings. (27.04.2019)  

After the tragedy, Sri Lankan tourism braces for impact

More than 250 people lost their lives in terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Sunday. The attacks struck at the heart of the country's vibrant tourism industry, a sector of importance to the country’s fragile economy. (24.04.2019)  

UN rapporteur raps Sri Lanka for dragging feet on war-crime investigations

The UN expert said Sri Lanka was slow to deliver on its promise of justice for atrocities during its decades-long civil war. He warned the country faced international action if it did not expedite probe into war crimes. (23.10.2017)  

Opinion: We must resist the perverse logic of religious terrorism

The death toll from the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka continues to rise. While anger and grief are understandable reactions, calling for revenge is exactly what the perpetrators want, says DW's Felix Steiner. (24.04.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Sri Lanka bans veils after Easter attacks  

New Zealand - Life after the Terror Attacks  

Related content

 Sri Lanka, in Kalmunai

Sri Lanka: 15 killed as police raid militant house 27.04.2019

Police have found 15 bodies after militants opened fire and set off explosions during a sweep on a suspected Islamist hideout. Authorities are scrambling to track down suspects tied to the deadly Easter Sunday bombings.

Sri Lanka Negombo St. Sebastian Kriche

Sri Lanka's Catholics cancel Mass over 'specific attack threat' 02.05.2019

Catholic services are being canceled in Sri Lanka for a second weekend. The move comes after government warnings that there could be a repeat of the Easter Sunday church attacks, in which more than 250 died.

Sri Lanka Colombo Militär nach Explosion vor St. Anthony's Kirche

Sri Lanka says militant leader killed in Easter bombings 26.04.2019

Sri Lankan Islamic militant leader Zahran Hashim was apparently killed in one of the suicide attacks on Easter, President Sirisena said. Police are now hunting for some 140 people with suspected "Islamic State" ties.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  