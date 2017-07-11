Iran sentences 2 men to prison over spying for Germany, Israel and the UK

Two of five Iranians arrested in Iran in recent months for spying for foreign nations have been convicted and handed prison sentences, a spokesman for the Iranian judiciary said on Tuesday.

Gholamhossein Esmaili said one of those sentenced had been "spying for [the Israeli spy agency] Mossad and Germany."

The second man had been working for British intelligence, he told state television.

Series of convictions

The reported convictions come as relations between Iran and the West continue to deteriorate, partly as a result of the US decision to pull out of a landmark 2015 deal that envisaged lifting sanctions on the country in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear activities.

Iran has expressed disappointment that the European Union and its member states, including Germany, have failed to maintain their support for Tehran after the US pullout.

Last month, the country said it had executed a former employee of its Defense Ministry who was convicted of spying on behalf of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Another former Defense Ministry staffer was reportedly hanged in June after making a confession in court.

tj/dr (Reuters, AFP)