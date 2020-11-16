Sports news feed: Dustin Johnson claims maiden Masters title

Dustin Johnson produced a sublime performance over the four days of the US Masters to claim the famous green jacket for the first time, winning by five shots in Augusta. Follow the latest sports updates here.
Dustin Johnson is now a two-time major winner after winning by a record margin in Augusta.
The American, who grew up in South Carolina and not far from the famous Georgia course, tapped in for par on the 18th to finish at 20-under 268, breaking by two shots the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015.
His five-shot victory was the largest at the Masters since Woods won by 12 in 1997.
"The Masters to me is the biggest tournament and the one I wanted to win the most," Johnson said. "I was nervous all day. I’m very proud of the way I handled myself and finished off the golf tournament. This is a dream come true."
Lewis Hamilton was crowned F1 world champion once again, following his victory in the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. He equals Michael Schumacher's record haul of seven titles. Read more on that here.