Sports news feed: Borussia Dortmund and Norway in Haaland collision course

November 16

Norway orders Haaland to quarantine

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and other Norwegian Bundesliga players are at the center of a row between Borussia Dortmund and Norway.

Norway's players were blocked from travelling to Romania for their now cancelled Nations League game in Bucharest and, under Norway's COVID-19 protocol, players returning to Germany this weekend must quarantine and, therefore, would not be permitted to play in the Bundesliga this weekend.

However, Borussia Dortmund believe that if Haaland completes three negative tests — he has reportedly had two already — then he would be allowed to feature in Berlin on Saturday against Hertha Berlin, who also have a Norwegian player, Rune Jarstein. The other Norwegian Bundesliga player is RB Leipzig's Alexander Sörloth.

Johnson sets new Masters record

Dustin Johnson is now a two-time major winner after winning by a record margin in Augusta.

The American, who grew up in South Carolina and not far from the famous Georgia course, tapped in for par on the 18th to finish at 20-under 268, breaking by two shots the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

His five-shot victory was the largest at the Masters since Woods won by 12 in 1997.

"The Masters to me is the biggest tournament and the one I wanted to win the most," Johnson said. "I was nervous all day. I’m very proud of the way I handled myself and finished off the golf tournament. This is a dream come true."

Hamilton equals Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton was crowned F1 world champion once again, following his victory in the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday. He equals Michael Schumacher's record haul of seven titles. Read more on that here.