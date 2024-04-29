Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says will not step down

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he will not be stepping down after days of reflection. Sanchez canceled appointments last week amid corruption allegations against his wife.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Monday that he planned to stay in his role, despite allegations against his wife Begona Gomez.

The news came after five days of silence that began when a court said it was investigating his wife for corruption and other charges.

What the Spanish prime minister said

"I have decided to continue with even more strength, if possible, at the helm of the government of Spain," Sanchez said in a televised speech.

The premier said an apparent campaign against him and his wife was serious, but that it was not the most important thing.

He said a mobilization of support from members of the public and the backing of his own party had helped make his decision.

Sanchez said last Wednesday that he was considering stepping down, in a surprise move.

The leader of Spain's socialist PSOE party then canceled all appointments and said he would announce his decision on Monday.

Why was Sanchez considering quitting?

The allegations against Gomez, who does not hold public office, came from the right-wing Manos Limpias (Clean Hands) organization, which accused her of peddling influence and corruption in business.

Sanchez posted a letter on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying he needed to think about whether it was worthwhile continuing in his role.

He blamed the investigation on online news sites politically aligned with the leading opposition center-right Popular Party (PP) and the far-right Vox party.

Sanchez accused opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo of the PP and Vox leader Santiago Abascal of "trying to dehumanize and delegitimize the political adversary through actions that are as scandalous as they are false."

The 52-year-old Sanchez, in office since 2018, was reappointed to another term in November.

Thousands took to the streets in Madrid and other cities on the weekend to demonstrate in favor of Sanchez remaining in office.

Demonstrators carried placards with messages such as "Sanchez, yes, keep going" or "Don't give up."

rc/wd (dpa, Reuters, AFP)