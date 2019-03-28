 Spanish police arrest German neo-Nazi bomb suspect | News | DW | 28.03.2019

News

Spanish police arrest German neo-Nazi bomb suspect

The man is suspected of building a pipe-bomb containing mercury in small Bavarian town in February. Authorities believe he has connections with the far-right Reichsbürger movement.

reichsburger symbols

Spanish police said Thursday they had apprehended a suspected neo-Nazi on the island of Majorca who is wanted in Germany for allegedly trying to set off a bomb.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old in an operation with German colleagues as he stepped out of a luxury villa where he had been hiding, police said in a statement.

German authorities suspect the man manufactured a pipe bomb found by a resident in the small Bavarian town of Burgenlengenfeld in February this year.

The bomb did not explode but later anaylsis found it had been made with metallic substances that increased its power and Mercury to contaminate the intended blast zone.

The Spanish Guardia Civil said the man had stayed hidden in the house but was arrested when he went outside to put out the rubbish.

Read more: Reichsbürger movement on the rise in Germany

Watch video 04:27

Neo-nazis on Mallorca

Reichsbürger links

Police suspect the man is a member of the Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich), a group which believes the Third Reich is still the legitimate government despite Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II.

Read more: German police find weapons cache linked to right-wing Reichsbürger group

Because they reject the legality of the German Federal Government, many refuse to pay taxes and perform civil tasks.

The growing movement had around 16,500 members in 2018, according to Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

  • An edition of German police magazine headlined dealing with the Reichsbürger (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Lübke)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    What do Reichsbürger believe?

    Reichsbürger translates to "citizens of the Reich." What unites this loose movement is rejection of the modern Federal Republic of Germany. They believe the 1937 or 1871 borders of the German Empire still exist and today's country is an administrative construct still occupied by the Allied powers. Many subscribe to far-right or anti-Semitic ideologies. Their conspiracy theories have been debunked.

  • Police show weapons siezed in a raid on alleged Reichsbürger members (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    How much of a threat are they?

    The Reichsbürger scene is a disparate, leaderless movement totalling about 15,000 supporters, according to German intelligence officials. Of those, about 900 have been identified as far-right extremists and 1,000 have a license to own firearms. Authorities are concerned about some members' potential to become violent and have conducted several raids on Reichsbürger suspects to sieze weapons.

  • Adrian Ursache in a courtroom (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    Who are its members? One was Mr. Germany

    Adrian Ursache, a 42-year-old former winner of the Mister Germany beauty pageant, is also a Reichsbürger member. He is currently facing trial for attempted murder after an August 2016 gun battle with police as they tried to evict him from his home. Typically, Reichsbürger refuse to recognize any state apparatus, printing their own passports and driving licenses.

  • Wolfgang P., shown with face blurred, is escorted by guards in a Nuremberg courtroom

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    Jailed for murder

    The case of Wolfgang P., who in October 2017 was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a police officer, is seen as a turning point for how German authorities deal with the extremist group. P., an alleged Reichsbürger member, shot at officers who were raiding his home to confiscate weapons.

  • A police raid of Reichsbürger in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    The Reichsbürger movement in Germany

    What are the authorities doing about it?

    German authorities have been accused of long underestimating the threat posed by the Reichsbürger. Since the murder of the police officer in Bavaria, law enforcement has been cracking down on them more vigorously. In the past year there have been several raids on Reichsbürger targets. Some German police and military forces have also probed whether they may have Reichsbürger among their own ranks.

    Author: Samantha Early


ta/rt (AFP)

