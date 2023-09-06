  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Donald Trump
EU asylum policy
Climate change
7 images
Nature and EnvironmentSpain
Kevin Mertens with material from AP
10 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4SCfV
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address in early June

Ukraine: Zelenskyy says counteroffensive actions 'underway'

Conflicts11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People with fuel canisters wait in line at a petrol station.

Panic-buying at the pumps as Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy

Panic-buying at the pumps as Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy

Society9 hours ago03:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

People ride motorbikes in Hanoi with hands over their faces, or masks

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Nature and Environment9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Closeup of a uniformed soldier in combat gear standing in front of an Airbus A400M plane

NATO set to launch military exercises over Germany

NATO set to launch military exercises over Germany

ConflictsJune 9, 202305:36 min
More from Germany

Europe

UEFA Champions League | Finale | Manchester City vs Inter Mailand

Ilkay Gündogan finally gets his Champions League moment

Ilkay Gündogan finally gets his Champions League moment

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People gather to collect water in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Sudan conflict fuels humanitarian disaster

Sudan conflict fuels humanitarian disaster

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers, speaking into a mic

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Law and Justice13 hours ago01:35 min
More from North America

Latin America

Soldiers and volunteers pose for a photo with the four Indigenous siblings who were missing after a deadly plane crash in Colombia's Solano jungle.

Children found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Children found alive after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Society16 hours ago01:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage