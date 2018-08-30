Spain tourism arrivals fall in high season for first time since 2009

Visitor numbers to Spain fell 4.9 percent to just under 10 million in July over the same month last year, figures released by national statistics institute INE showed, the first drop during the key summer holiday month since 2009. The number of Britons visiting fell by 5.6 percent, with the weak pound making it more expensive to visit eurozone nations like Spain. Nevertheless, Britons remained the largest contingent of tourists to visit Spain during July.

Off to Spain! A break from the daily grind Summer vacationers want sun, sand and sea, but most of, a sense of security. Spain promises a care-free holiday, unlike Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt or even Greece and Italy. Spanish holiday destinations have not been targeted by terror attacks so far. On the beaches there is no indication of Europe's refugee crisis.

Off to Spain! Package holiday delight The huge tourist hotels in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca have seen a surge in bookings like they haven't had in a long time. The high rise hotels ring the three beaches of the former fishing village. In Europe, only London and Paris have more hotels than Benidorm, which in the 1950s became the birthplace of package tourism. In 2016, it counted 74 million tourists.

Off to Spain! Andalusia's picturesque heritage Spain has so much more to offer than just beaches. In Andalusia, which was under Arab rule for 800 years, there is much to see. The Alhambra perched high above Granada is Spain's most visited sight. A tour of the city fortress with its palaces and gardens takes at least five to six hours. But you are never alone here as visitor groups are admitted every half hour.

Off to Spain! The past meets the present The Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba is famous for its 865-column prayer hall. The mosque, which was built in a former Jewish district on the foundation of a Visigoth basilica from 785 onwards, was later converted to a Roman Catholic church, culminating in the 16th century with the insertion of a Renaissance cathedral nave. This landmark of Córdoba combines various religions, cultures and architecture.

Off to Spain! In the land of the Toro Those who decide to venture inland will repeatedly encounter the "Toro de Osborne" as they travel across across expansive, arid plateaus. This bull, originally used to advertise the Veterano Group's brandy, has become a national symbol of Spain and in any shape or form a popular tourist souvenir.

Off to Spain! Wide open spaces The high plains in central Spain seem never ending. The wind mills of the La Mancha region became a setting that rose to international literary fame. In his novel "Don Quixote," Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes had his heroes wander through La Mancha and battle against the wind mills. Today, on the 400-kilometer (249-mile) "Ruta del Don Quijote," tourists can trace this fictional hero's travels.

Off to Spain! The journey is the reward Spain's most famous pilgrimage route is the St. James Trail. The oldest and most popular of the routes is known locally as Camino Francés. It runs 800 kilometers from the French side of the Pyrenees to Santiago de Compostela and the shrine of St. James the Great. During the Middle Ages, the Spanish city - along with Rome and Jerusalem - became a very popular Christian pilgrimage site.

Off to Spain! Madrid and its museums The Spanish capital is also the country's art metropolis. Madrid boasts over 20 museums. The most famous are the Prado - showing European art from the 12th to the 20th century - and the Museo Reina Sofia, which is dedicated to modern art of the 20th century. This is where you'll find one of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso's most important works of art – Guernica (pictured).

Off to Spain! Barcelona and Gaudí The Catalonian harbor city on the Mediterranean has some fascinating architecture. Since the Olympic Games in 1992, the entire city has added many modern touches. Nevertheless, Antoni Gaudí is and remains the most famous architect here. In the 19th century, his organic structure designs were well ahead of the times. The Casa Batlló is a typical example of his design approach.

Off to Spain! Bilbao and the Guggenheim Museum It looks like a giant, silver lizard basking in the sun. The museum, designed by US architect Frank O. Gehry, has become a landmark of the Spanish harbor city of Bilbao since its establishment in 1997. The initially controversial construction made the sleepy town on the Atlantic coast instantly famous. Over a million guests visit the Guggenheim Museum annually.

Off to Spain! City with a beach The sandy beaches here are some of the most exciting in the world, even if the sun doesn't always shine on the Basque metropolis of San Sebastián on Spain's northern coast. The waves of the Atlantic make the hearts of surfers leap and the Basque cuisine is full of thrills and surprises. The famous beach "La Concha" attracts half a million tourists every year.

Off to Spain! Dainty delicious bites Anyone vacationing in Spain can look forward to a country which proudly preserves its culinary traditions. Typical and popular internationally are the Tapas. These savory, delicious snacks made of meat, fish or vegetables are served with wine at local bars. No fancy ceremony comes with this food - it's simply enjoyed while standing at a bar.

Off to Spain! Viva España! In Spain, fiestas are celebrated all year round. Many have a religious background, like the "Sanfermines" in Pamplona. Others merely celebrate life, like the "Feria de Abril" in Sevilla. But they are celebrated with dancing as well as good food and drink everywhere. Women dress in their traditional Flamenco dresses and men don their suits. Altogether, Spain is a celebration for all senses. Author: Anne Termèche / sc



Capacity had moved east from Spain for summer 2018 to Turkey, Tunisia and other Mediterranean markets as Spain was becoming more expensive by comparison. Spain, where tourism accounts for around 10 percent of the economy, has enjoyed a surge in international visitors to its cities and beaches in recent years partly due to security concerns in other popular sunshine destinations in the Middle East and North Africa.

Last year, the country even surpassed the United States to become the world's second most visited country after France as the number of arrivals in 2017 — 82 million — beat records for the fifth straight year.

fm/ch (AFP)