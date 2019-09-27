Spain set to exhume ex-dictator Franco's remains

The remains of former dictator General Francisco Franco will be exhumed on October 24, the Spanish government announced on Monday.

Franco's remains will be taken from the mausoleum at the Valley of the Fallen complex outside Madrid and taken to a discreet grave close to the capital by helicopter, according to the government statement.

The reburial will be attended by close family. Justice Minister Dolores Delgado will be present in her role as "First Notary of the Kingdom."

Read more: Spanish Franco-era 'stolen babies' campaigner finds her family

A Supreme Court ruling last month allowing the exhumation ended decades of controversy over burial place.

Franco led a far-right military dictatorship in Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.