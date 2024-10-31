Spain grapples with aftermath of deadly floods

Rescue efforts have turned into recovery work following storms that brought massive flooding to the Spanish region of Valencia. Entire towns were submerged in what officials have called a once-in-a-generation event.

More than 200 people have been confirmed dead after torrential rains lashed several parts of Valencia, a province in eastern Spain. Subsequent flash floods swept cars off roads, disrupted rail service in large swaths of the area and interrupted flight operations. The storms also left parts of Valencia without power.

Many residents now say the government's warnings came too late to allow victims to prepare, and that the response to the floods has also been too slow.

More than 1,000 emergency response troops have been deployed to the affected areas. Emergency services have urged citizens to avoid any kind of road travel and to follow further updates from official sources.