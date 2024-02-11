Spain's severe flooding leaves more than 200 dead
Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in large parts of Spain. More than 200 people have died in the Valencia region, and dozens more are missing.
Chaos and despair
This river in the municipality of Alora burst its banks as a result of heavy rainfall. Heavy flooding is causing chaos and despair in southeastern Spain. In the Valencia region alone, at least 62 people lost their lives, the civil protection authorities reported in a preliminary assessment on Wednesday. Dozens of people are still missing.
Emergency calls via social media
The regions of Andalusia, Murcia and Valencia, which are popular with tourists and border the Mediterranean, are particularly affected. In some areas, residents were trapped in their homes and made emergency calls on social media, the "El Pais" newspaper reported.
Storm warning still in place
Rescue workers help those affected in the province of Albacete, where people are also missing. And the danger is not over yet: A severe weather warning is still in place for large parts of the country. According to the weather service Aemet, the situation across Spain will not ease completely until Thursday, when the rain is expected to move northeast.
A graveyard for cars
An area of rain has been hanging over the south of the Iberian Peninsula for days, with some areas receiving more rain in a single day than in a whole month, according to Spanish media reports. Roads turned into raging rivers, dozens of cars were swept away by the masses of water and in some cases, as here in Valencia, were pushed together into heaps of rubble.
'Unprecedented situation'
This duck has no problem with the flooding — but the fire department has to help people get out of their cars trapped in the water. Schools and parks in Valencia will remain closed on Wednesday and train services in the region have also been suspended. The head of the regional government of Valencia, Carlos Mazon, described it as an "unprecedented situation."
Hailstones as big as golf balls
Garbage floats on a flooded street in Picuana, Valencia. There was a power cut in parts of the province and telephone lines were also down at times. The heavy rain was accompanied by hail and strong gusts of wind, according to the weather service Aemet. "The hailstones were the size of golf balls," farmer Mercedes Gonzalez told "El Pais" newspaper. "It seemed like the end of the world."
Climate change fueling extreme weather
Stunned, a man takes in the scene of a flooded street in front of his store in Llombai, Andalusia. Passengers on a high-speed train that derailed in Andalusia had a stroke of luck: None of the 276 passengers were injured. Researchers warn that extreme weather events such as heatwaves, storms and heavy rainfall are being exacerbated by climate change.