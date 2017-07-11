SpaceX to launch first all-civilian mission this year

SpaceX announced on Monday it is aiming to launch the first all-civilian mission into Earth's orbit this year.

The multi-day flight is to be led by US tech billionaire Jared Isaacman. He will be joined by three other civilians for a journey into space. One of the passengers would be determined by a raffle. Any adult US citizen who donates to St. Jude children hospital during the month of February will automatically be entered into a random drawing for the seat.

Isaacman has also bought an ad during the US football championship final, better known as the Super Bowl, in a bid to publicize the flight. The mission has been dubbed Inspiration 4.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime adventure: a journey into outer space on the first all-civilian space flight," according to a website dedicated to the mission.

Jared Isaacman, a 38 year old US billionaire, is buying an entire Space X flight and plans to take three others with him

Trip to raise millions for charity

Isaacman, who made his fortune in tech and fighter jets, is financing the entire SpaceX flight.

He aims to use the private trip to raise $200 million (€166 million) for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which treats childhood cancers and pediatric diseases.

The other half will come from Isaacman's own pockets.

A female healthcare worker at St. Jude has already been selected for the mission. Another seat will go to a business owner who uses Shift4 Payments, Isaacman's credit card processing company, while the last one is reserved for the winner of the charity raffle.

SpaceX, the company started by Elon Musk, the world's richest person, said that names of the other passengers "will be announced in the weeks ahead."

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person World's richest person Elon Musk's Tesla produces cars, but on the stock exchange, it gets treated like a tech high flier. Musk's firm has profited from the market hype around tech stocks during the pandemic and from investors betting on a greener future. The South African-born entrepreneur has overtaken Amazon's Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person with a total worth of $195 billion (€160 billion).

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person How rich can you get? Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (pictured with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in front of the Taj Mahal) is in a class of his own. His e-commerce company has done brisk business during the pandemic, pushing Amazon shares to new records. Bezos, who is worth $185 billion, would have remained the world's richest person had it not been for a $38 billion divorce settlement in 2019.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Zooming in on Yuan The growing number of people working from home during the pandemic is a big boon for Eric Yuan. The founder of Zoom moved from China to the US when he was 27-years-old. After some years with rival WebEx, he launched his own video communications platform, with Zoom going public in 2019. Since the coronavirus crisis, shares have exploded. Yuan is estimated to own some $17 billion.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Fit for success Distancing rules and closed workout studios have played into the hands of John Foley. Back in 2013, he was still touting his connected workout equipment at Kickstarter. Today, people are willing to spend a lot on Peloton's at-home gym equipment. The company's shares have tripled during the pandemic, unexpectedly turning the almost 50-year-old Foley into a billionaire.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Conquering the whole world Shopify enables traders to create their own online shops — a concept developed by Tobias Lütke. Born in Koblenz, Germany, he emigrated to Canada in 2002 and started out in a garage like so many other North Americans. Meanwhile, Shopify is Canada's most valuable enterprise, with its share price having doubled since March. Forbes magazine says 39-year-old Lütke is worth some $10 billion.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Billionaire overnight As early as January this year, Ugur Sahin started backing the right horse by working on a COVID-19 vaccine. The drug developed by his Germany-based company BioNTech could soon secure medical approval. The vaccine has pushed Sahin, who hails from Turkey, into the public spotlight and made him super-rich. The value of the shares he holds is estimated to be $5 billion.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Ingredients for success Food services company HelloFresh is booming. Profits have more than tripled during the pandemic, figures from the latest quarterly earnings report showed in early November. Co-founder and shareholder Dominik Richter has been making the most of restaurants being closed. He's not quite in the same league as the richest pandemic profiteers, but he's got the right ingredients to catch up with them.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person Amazon one more time Jeff Bezos isn't the only one who's grown even richer through Amazon. Thanks to the shares she owns, Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott hit it big and climbed to top spot on the world's richest women list. She's estimated to be worth some $56 billion and obviously happened to be with the right partner at the right time. Author: Nicolas Martin



One small step for man, one large step for space tourism

Isaacman, who turns 38 next week, has long dreamt of normalizing space travel and opening it up to tourists.

"I truly want us to live in a world 50 or 100 years from now where people are jumping in their rockets like the Jetsons and there are families bouncing around on the moon with their kid in a spacesuit," he told the AP news agency, referencing a classic-era cartoon about the space-dwelling Jetson family.

The entrepreneur did not divulge how much he os paying SpaceX, except to say that the anticipated donation to St. Jude "vastly exceeds the cost of the mission."

SpaceX was started by Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and is now the world's richest man

Privitizing space

NASA turned to SpaceX and Boeing after retiring its Shuttle program in 2011.

By 2024, the agency is expended to spend over $8 billion on the Commercial Crew program handled by the two private companies. The goal is to have the private sector take care of NASA's needs in "low Earth orbit" allowing NASA to focus on return missions to the Moon and eventually to Mars.

SpaceX plans to launch two more professionally crewed flights for NASA later this year, as well as four cargo refueling missions over the next 15 months.

mb/dj (AP, AFP)