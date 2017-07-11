SpaceX launch: Crew 3 docks with ISS

Four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in the SpaceX Dragon capsule on Friday after docking with the orbiting laboratory about 21 hours after taking off from Cape Canaveral.

The team will spend six months in space on a research mission.

'A pretty glorious sight'

The Crew 3 consists of three American NASA astronauts—flight commander Raja Chari, mission pilot Tom Marshburn, and mission specialist Kayla Barron — as well as German astronaut Matthias Maurer, 51, a mission specialist from the ESA.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Can astronauts get drunk in space? In 1975, astronauts Thomas Stafford and Deke Slayton were given "vodka tubes" during an Apollo/Soyuz linkup. Although labeled with Russian vodka brands, the tubes contained borscht (beet soup). Drinking alcohol is prohibited on the ISS — it's main ingredient, ethanol, is a volatile compound that could damage equipment. Astronauts aren't even allowed mouthwash or aftershave containing alcohol.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Has anyone died up there? In 1967 the US counted its first space mission fatality after an astronaut died flying a spaceplane above 50 miles. Four Soviet Union cosmonauts died in spaceflight in 1967 and 1971. And in January 1986, the Challenger space shuttle blew up 73 seconds after takeoff, killing all seven crew members. Another seven died when the Columbia shuttle exploded upon reentry into Earth's atmosphere in 2003.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel How do you do a number two without gravity? The original space toilet, designed in 2000, had astronauts use thigh straps to keep a tight seal between their bottoms and the toilet seat. But it didn't work so well. In 2018, NASA spent $23 million on a new vacuum-style toilet that starts sucking as soon as they sit down. Most bathroom waste is burned, but pee is recycled into drinking water. They say: "Today's coffee is tomorrow's coffee!"

7 things you're dying to know about space travel How much money do astronauts make? In 1969, at the time of the Apollo 11 flight, Neil Armstrong was the highest paid of the three astronauts on the flight — earning $27,401, which in today's terms is equivalent to about $209,122 (about €183,000). Today, NASA astronauts can earn between about $66,000 and $160,000, depending on their academic achievements and prior work experience.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Do astronauts die earlier? Microgravity takes a toll on the human body. Fluid builds in up the head and about a liter of blood is shed. That's part of the reason astronauts, like Marcos Pontes (above), often look paler upon their return to Earth. Although scientists aren't entirely sure of space travel's impact on long-term health, we do know that because of relativity, astronauts return to Earth a few milliseconds younger.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel What happens if you get horny in space? Sex in space is pretty different to here on Earth. Erections and arousal are possible, but without gravity, thrusting does become a challenge, which could be limiting — depending on your modus operandi. Has it been done before? Reports are unconfirmed, but it seems likely. In 1992, married couple Mark Lee and Jan Davis joined a NASA mission shortly after getting married — an outer space honeymoon?

7 things you're dying to know about space travel What's the blanket show like in space? Generally, a good night's sleep requires you to be able to stay in bed for the duration of your shut-eye. That's a little difficult in a microgravity environment — and that's where Velcro comes in. Astronauts usually use sleeping bags in small crew cabins, attached to one of the walls so they don't float around and bump into things. Here's Matthias Maurer demonstrating before his Crew-3 mission.

7 things you're dying to know about space travel Up, up, up and away The SpaceX Crew-3 mission took off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 10 on a Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endurance, fixed on a Falcon 9 rocket. The crew are headed to the International Space Station, where they'll do spacewalks to help upgrade the station's solar panels, conduct research and try to grow plants without soil or other growth foundations. Author: Charli Shield



They arrived at around 2330 GMT in the vehicle known as Endurance. The space station was flying about 260 miles (420 km) above the eastern Caribbean Sea, according to NASA.

Chari said it was "a pretty glorious sight" when they first spotted the ISS about 20 miles away. Maurer said it was "floating in space and shining like a diamond," and said they were all thrilled and very excited.

The crew was welcomed by the three current occupants — Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who came in a Soyuz flight to the space station earlier this year.

The previous team, Crew 2, had safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday after spending 199 days in orbit.

Six months of research

On arrival, the crew conducted standard leak checks and pressurized the space between the spacecraft in preparation for opening the hatch to the space station.

Highlights of their research include an experiment to grow plants in space without soil or other growth media, and another to build optical fibers in microgravity, which prior research has suggested will be superior in quality to those made on Earth.

The team will also conduct spacewalks to upgrade the space station's solar panels.

The liftoff was initially supposed to happen on October 31 but was delayed due to weather conditions and medical issues faced by a crew member.

tg/sms (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)