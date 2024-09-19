  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
Nature and EnvironmentPoland

Towns in southwestern Poland prepare for flood peak

Marta Thor
September 19, 2024

With water levels in some places already higher than they were during the flood of 1997, Olawa and Wroclaw in southwestern Poland are bracing for the expected flood peak.

https://p.dw.com/p/4krdn

For days, the people of Olawa and Wroclaw in southwestern Poland have been watching water levels in the Oder and Olawa rivers and waiting for the expected flood wave to arrive.

They have seen the reports and photos of the havoc wreaked by flooding across Central and Eastern Europe over the past week and remember all too well the major floods in their region in 1997 and 2010.

Leaving nothing to chance, they have come out in droves to fill and stack sandbags and protect their towns and homes.

Head shot of a woman (Marta Thor)
Marta Thor Freelance journalist specializing in Polish–German relations
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Europe

More on Nature and Environment from Europe

Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Two people in a field of crops

Germany's water is running dry

The German state of Brandenburg is renaturalizing rivers and growing heat-resistant crops.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202205:18 min
Reducing methane in cow manure

Reducing methane in cow manure

A Norwegian company has found a way to stop livestock slurry from releasing methane by zapping it with lightning.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 4, 202204:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Thumbnail | DW Sendung Planet A

How can we harness gravity to solve our energy needs?

Gravity batteries are a new big hope for storing excess renewable electricity.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 23, 202411:56 min
A woman in Morocco fills containers with water during a drought

How big business is profiting from the growing water crisis

Water scarcity has led to a market where local communities and private companies compete for access to a vital resource.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 17, 202410:50 min
People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Africa's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Show more